Trial date for man accused of New Plymouth murder pushed out to 2024

Leigh Beer will now face trial in May 2024 for the alleged murder of a 21-year-old woman last year. (File photo)

The High Court trial for the man accused of murdering a Taranaki woman will now take place in May 2024, nearly a year on from when it was initially scheduled.

Leigh Matthew Frederick Beer was due to face a three-week trial from June 12, after he pleaded not guilty to murder, arson and assault charges laid in connection with the death of 21-year-old Emma Field.

He is accused of killing the New Plymouth woman, whose body was found after a house fire in Devon St West on May 27, 2022.

It also alleged Beer assaulted a bystander at the scene.

Due to pre-trial issues, which will likely be heard next month, the accused’s High Court jury trial has been rescheduled, and will begin on May 27, 2024.

The hearing has now been set down for four weeks.

Beer’s next court date is a callover hearing in the High Court at New Plymouth on June 9.