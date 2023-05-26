New Plymouth council pushing for nationwide petition on road funding

New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom is spearheading a move to create a nationwide petition about the level of maintenance funding for state highways. (File photo)

Fed up with the state of the country’s roads, New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom is using his district council as a vehicle in a drive for a nationwide referendum on road maintenance funding ahead of October’s general election.

Using the Citizens Initiated Referenda Act, the New Plymouth District Council has given notice of a proposal for a referendum petition.

The notice, dated May 18, was issued by the Clerk of the House of Representatives, proposing this question: “Should the New Zealand government fund road maintenance at levels sufficient to reverse the current decline in the average age and condition of our national state highway network?”.

Feedback on the question is open until July 3, and once it was confirmed, a petition would follow. Ten per cent of registered voters needed to support it for a non-binding referendum to be held.

Stuff The New Plymouth District Council placed advertisements with the proposed petition question about road maintenance in major newspapers around the country.

Holdom has spent the last six years looking into the issue of road funding, and has been an ardent critic of national road funder Waka Kotahi in the past.

The idea for the petition was something he came up with in his role as the district’s leader.

“This initiative reflects that what I thought was a local issue, is actually a national issue.”

While it was not raised at any council meeting, Holdom said his colleagues were supportive of his roading advocacy.

He said the petition was another way to send a message to central government about the importance of the issue to the entire country.

Holdom said he had reached the conclusion Waka Kotahi had been used as a “political football” by successive governments over the years, and asked to do more, but with less cash.

“We’ve been desperately trying to send messages for years, but largely our pleas for more investment have fallen on deaf ears.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The quality of Taranaki’s roading network is something New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom as been vocal about for years. (File photo)

Holdom said this had resulted in a “systemic rundown of state highways over the years”.

He said once the question was confirmed, he hoped the petition would be distributed around the country’s libraries and other facilities for the public to consider by early September.

“It’s a constructive issue that I think New Zealanders will want to consider going into the election.”

The general election will be held on October 14.

Previously, Holdom had said Taranaki’s contribution to Waka Kotahi, through road user charges and fuel taxes, averaged 3% of the New Zealand total, but the spend in the region was only 1%.

After looking at the allocated money for state highway and road maintenance following the May 18 Budget, Holdom immediately wrote to Transport Minister Michael Wood regarding his concerns about funding levels.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Sections of State Highway 3 in Taranaki have been plagued by potholes of late, leaving vehicles and trucks with wheel damage. (File photo)

In a same day response, seen by Taranaki Daily News, Wood disputed there had been any drop in funding, and said the Government had boosted its investment by $70 million, when compared to 2022/23 levels.

He said a total of $844m had been allocated to road maintenance, with $414m coming from debt funding, which was not included in the Budget figures.

While Holdom welcomed the funding clarification from Wood, he said more transparency was needed about the funding model, and how it was financed.

New Plymouth MP Glen Bennett was aware of Holdom’s ongoing criticisms over roading issues, but said the Labour Government had committed a “record” $2.8 billion spend between 2021-24 to maintain the country’s state highway networks.

He said it was essentially playing “catch-up” in terms of getting maintenance back on track, after a period of underinvestment under the former National government during the 2010s.