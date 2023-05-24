Former Taranaki man who used home kitchen to cook P sent to prison

Jacob Greacen was jailed for 21/2 years on a serious drug charge in the New Plymouth District Court on Monday. (File photo)

A former Taranaki man has been sent to prison for manufacturing P at his home, including in the kitchen.

Jacob John Greacen previously pleaded guilty to a charge of manufacturing methamphetamine, which followed his arrest after police searched his New Plymouth home in July 2021.

Officers recovered items used to make P in the basement of the house, as well as in the kitchen.

This included precursors, materials and the equipment needed to manufacture the class A drug, including hydrochloric acid, coffee filters, a hotplate and glassware.

Following the police raid, a specialist clandestine lab team, along with ESR staff, carried out a scene examination at Greacen’s address, where he lived with his partner and young son.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Jacob Greacen will be back in the New Plymouth District Court on June 15, after he was charged with causing a fatal crash in north Taranaki which killed two people. (File photo)

Swabs taken in the kitchen area were tested, and found to be contaminated with the drug.

On Monday, Greacen appeared before Judge Tony Greig in the New Plymouth District Court for sentencing.

After taking into account the defendant’s guilty plea, background factors and time spent on bail, the judge imposed a 21/2 year jail term.

Meanwhile, Greacen faces other serious charges, related to the 2022 deaths of two people following a crash along State Highway 3 at Motunui.

Grant Matthew/Stuff Greacen faces other serious charges relating to a November 2022 fatal crash. (File photo)

It is alleged he was driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time of the crash, which happened about 1.30am on November 22.

As a result of the crash, Te Matangi Broughton, 23, and Maraea Arano, 63, both of Hāwera, were killed. The pair were part of a family group who were travelling north.

Greacen faces two charges of drink and drug driving causing death, and is due to appear in the New Plymouth District Court on June 15.

He initially appeared in the Waitākere District Court when he was charged, as he had been living in Auckland.