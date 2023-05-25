Teen killer heads to Court of Appeal to try to overturn life imprisonment

Ethan Webster was sentenced to a life imprisonment term, with no possibility of parole until 2035, for a savage murder in South Taranaki. (File photo)

An illiterate teenager given life imprisonment for the savage murder of a man he worked with on a South Taranaki farm has had his appeal date confirmed.

Ethan Webster, 19, was one of two men who pleaded guilty to the July 2022 murder of Jacob Ramsay, a crime described in court as senseless and depraved.

The 33-year-old died as a result of multiple blunt force trauma injuries after he was savagely beaten and kidnapped by the teen’s co-offender William Candy, and then assaulted repeatedly by Webster, before the duo chained Ramsay to the back of a car and dragged him along a gravel road.

Ramsay was then dumped, and left to die, in a rubbish pit on an Oaonui farm, where his body was later discovered.

READ MORE:

* Teen facing life term, with no parole until 2035, to appeal sentence

* South Taranaki duo receive life sentences for 'savage, senseless' slaying of farmworker

* Farm worker's death: Taranaki murder accused's trial to start in August



The motivation for the killing was over a small debt Ramsay was alleged to have owed.

NZ Police/Supplied Jacob Ramsay was killed in a crime the court heard was motivated by a small debt he owed, which is understood to be less than $1000. (File photo)

For his role in the murder, Webster was jailed for life, with a 12-year minimum non-parole period.

On July 27, Webster will appear in the Court of Appeal in Wellington, where defence lawyer Nathan Bourke will argue the sentence handed down to the teen was manifestly unjust.

Bourke previously said the grounds of the appeal would focus on the accepted science about teen brain development, and that not enough credit was given for Webster’s background, including his youth.

Candy was jailed for life, with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years for his role in Ramsay’s death.

A third person charged in relation to the case will face a High Court trial in August.