Man of the people: The humble servant of Taranaki who helped all who needed it

Albie Martin, who died on Wednesday, filled many roles in the Taranaki community and was a fixture for decades at the New Plymouth Anzac Day Dawn Services. (File photo)

You don’t meet many people like Albie Martin.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

I called him matua, others called him uncle or koro.

Following news of the 70-year-old’s death on Wednesday, names given by the hundreds who marked his passing included “a Taranaki taonga”, a “mighty tōtara” and a “true legend”.

Like others, I was lucky enough to spend time with him over the years, including several visits during the final weeks of his life.

Unlike others, I find it difficult to describe Martin in words alone, so will use feelings instead.

READ MORE:

* Life story: John Martin, a property developer with community spirit

* Monitor economy Q&A: Dion Tuuta, chair of Parininihi ki Waitotara Incorporation

* $2.5m secured to start work on upgrade of Taranaki marae wharekai



He had an aura about him that made you feel calm, special and important.

Every minute you spent with him felt meaningful. His stories might have made you laugh, cry, or just think about your place in the world.

Stuff In 2008, Martin was awarded a Queen's Service Medal for his services to Māori. (File photo)

He was able to see meaning in all he did, and in all the people he met, whatever their background or story.

Martin was a man who walked alongside people during happy times, and sad, and through great tragedy too.

For Raewyn Wallace, Martin was a constant comfort to her family, in the aftermath of the death of her son, an event which made national headlines and left an indelible mark on Waitara, where they all lived.

In April 2000, Steven Wallace was shot dead by police on the town’s main street.

As she dealt with the public loss of her 23-year-old son, and her ongoing private quest for justice, Martin had been right beside her from the start, and his support never faltered.

“He was an amazing man. He’s always been there for us. Every time I saw him he was always there for me, and that meant a lot.”

For long-time friend, and Taranaki kaumātua, Peter Moeahu, Martin was “a man of the people”, a person who walked comfortably in all worlds while staying true to himself.

“He was a wonderfully humble person, and he brought that humility to the community,” Moeahu said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Kaumātua Peter Moeahu says Martin will be remembered for his humour and his humility. (File Photo)

Humour was one of Martin’s secret weapons, which he sometimes deployed on the most unexpected occasions, like tangi, Moeahu said.

“His smile was contagious.”

Moeahu said Martin’s loss would be a “huge” one for the community to deal with.

“But I am confident that someone will come along in time, not to replace him, but to add more to his legacy.”

Te Poihi Campbell, of Te Kotahitanga o Te Ātiawa, had known Martin for 20 years.

He said one of the first things Martin, who is Ngāpuhi, did when he came to Taranaki was visit as many marae as he could to get familiar with the place and its people.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff One of the last photos taken by the Taranaki Daily News of Reverend Albie Martin, when he delivered his dawn ceremony speech at this year’s Anzac Day Dawn Service. (File photo)

Campbell said Martin had a deep understanding of te ao Māori, but had time for everyone, no matter their circumstances.

“He was always willing to share time. I think the community at large is actually indebted with regard to the amount of time he has given.”

One of the goals Martin had during his final weeks was to preside over this year’s Anzac Day dawn ceremony, a tradition he had carried out for many years, as padre for the Taranaki Army Association and the New Plymouth Returned Services Association.

He did it, delivering a moving address, which only added to the tally of the countless duties he performed in the community for decades as part of his ministry work, which dated back to 1981.

That was when the idea of him being a minita ā-iwi – a minister for the people – was first floated.

A decade later he was ordained in the Anglican faith as a deacon and also served as a senior priest for the Taranaki Māori Anglican Parish.

He held the role of president of the region’s Māori Wardens Association for 36 years, before retiring in 2020.

Taranaki Cathedral Dean Jay Ruka only knew Martin for two years, but the impression he left behind was enormous.

“It’s pretty mesmerising to see someone of his age and nature commit himself to serve the people.”

Ruka said he regretted not being able to spend more time with Martin, but the outpouring of grief following his death was “testament” to how much he was loved.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Taranaki Cathedral Dean Jay Ruka says the Anglican faith and the wider community are mourning the loss of Martin, who he called a rangatira. (File photo)

He said Martin’s death was also being felt across the Anglican faith.

“We mourn the loss of our rangatira.”

New Plymouth RSA president Graham Chard heard a lot about Martin and his mahi, even before their friendship began 10 years ago.

One of the things he found out early on about Martin was how open he was to help anyone in need.

Chard said Martin was a “ratbag” himself growing up, who had issues with alcohol in his 20s.

“So he never judged anybody who presented with that sort of persona.”

But he didn’t suffer fools either.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff New Plymouth RSA president Graham Chard had lost a close confidante in Martin, as have others. (File photo)

“He was quite firm with his personal convictions,” Chard said.

With Martin now gone, it would be a challenge for the RSA “to find someone to fulfil the legacy he left behind.”

This included Martin’s knowledge of the history of Taranaki, its people and community networks, information he largely carried around in his head.

For Chard, the loss was deeply personal.

He believed the level of influence and help Martin provided to the multitudes over many years might not be fully appreciated yet by the wider community.

“There are hundreds and hundreds of people that relied on Albie as their foundation anchor.”

Stuff Martin, who officiated at the wedding of Japanese couple Michito Sadohara and Chikako Mishida at Waitara's Owae Marae in 2012, walked beside many others in times of celebration and tragedy. (File photo)

The depth and breadth of his contribution to the Taranaki community was highlighted by the amount of tributes posted online following his death.

When hundreds of people take time out of their day to say haere rā, that speaks volumes, so there is no doubt his loss to the region is real, and will be long-felt.

Like so many, I am truly thankful to have met him, but my biggest mihi is for his whānau.

Thank you so much for letting him be the person he was, even if it was to your own detriment at times.

Your sacrifice was a gift which benefited us all.

As a child of Ngāpuhi, Martin’s birthplace of Mitimiti in the Far North will also be his place of final rest.

His 12-hour hīkoi back home began on Friday.