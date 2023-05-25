Taranaki in mourning following death of Reverend Albie Martin

Reverend Albie Martin, photographed at the 2023 Anzac Day dawn service in New Plymouth. (File photo)

There has been an outpouring of grief and tributes following the death of a much-revered Taranaki minister, who touched the lives of countless people.

On Wednesday, news of Reverend Albie Martin’s death was confirmed. He was diagnosed with terminal cancer late last year.

The father-of-four had been one of the region’s most recognised faces for more than 50 years, due to his level of involvement in the community and his own personal connections with families in times of loss and celebration.

Ordained as a deacon in 1992, Martin was a senior priest for the Taranaki Māori Anglican Parish and served as president of the region’s Māori Wardens Association for 36 years.

READ MORE:

* The cold dawn braved by thousands of Taranaki people honouring Anzac Day

* Rotorua's Anzac Day to include 'special focus' on Sir Robert 'Bom' Gillies, last survivor of the famed Māori Battalion

* 80 years on, Battle of Crete remembered in New Plymouth



Stuff Reverend Albie Martin touched the lives of many, including officiating at weddings over the decades he had lived and worked in Taranaki. (File photo)

Martin had a long affiliation with central and New Plymouth police districts as an adviser, and was called upon by oil and gas companies working in the region as a kaumatua.

He was the padre for the Taranaki Army Association and the New Plymouth Returned Services Association, where he was in charge of running Anzac Day dawn services.

The 70-year-old delivered his final address only last month.

In 2008, he was awarded a Queen’s Service Medal as part of the New Year’s Honours for services to Māori.

Following news of Martin’s death, hundreds of tributes have been posted online, with many describing him as a “mighty tōtara” or a “true legend”.

Most personally thanked him for the contribution he had made to their lives, while others acknowledged how his death represented a “huge loss” for Taranaki.

Martin will lie at Kairau Marae in Brixton on Thursday, and overnight, ahead of a morning service on Friday.

His whānau will then travel with him to his birthplace of Mitimiti in the Hokianga, where he will be laid to rest.

A tribute regarding Martin’s contribution to Taranaki, and his legacy, will be published on Saturday.