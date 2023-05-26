Man accused of killing flatmate could give evidence in his defence at trial

Tama Wilson-Tipa’s case was heard at a High Court callover on Friday, before Justice Christine Grice. (File photo)

The High Court has heard a man accused of killing his South Taranaki flatmate could give evidence in his defence at trial.

Tama Wilson-Tipa previously pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder, in relation to the December 3 death of Lionel Peat.

Peat’s body was discovered at an Albion St property in Hāwera, but that was not where the pair lived.

Wilson-Tipa appeared in the High Court at Wellington on Friday, via an audio-visual link from Rimutaka Prison, where he is currently on remand.

Justice Christine Grice set the matter down for a two-week trial in the High Court at New Plymouth, which is due to start on March 4 next year.

Stuff New Plymouth defence lawyer Paul Keegan said he had been having issues communicating with his client at Whanganui prison, which had been an ongoing issue. (File photo)

Defence lawyer Paul Keegan told the court his client had recently moved to Rimutaka Prison, from Whanganui, where he had struggled to speak to him due to communication issues at the facility.

He asked for Wilson-Tipa to make an in-person court appearance at his next hearing, in order for him to get proper instructions on the case.

However, he did indicate his client would likely give evidence in his defence at trial. The court heard the Crown planned to call 27 witnesses in its case.

Justice Grice made the order necessary to ensure the accused would be transported to court, before remanding the case to a further High Court callover date of June 23.

If there were any pre-trial issues identified then, they would be dealt with at a September 5 hearing.