Judge steps in to order further mental health report for murder accused pursuing an insanity defence

The High Court has asked for a second mental health report to be done on a woman accused of murder, whose defence to the charge is that she was insane at the time. (File photo)

Delays in getting a second mental health report completed ahead of a Taranaki woman’s murder trial, where an insanity defence will be pursued, has seen a High Court judge direct it to happen.

Karen Anne Tui has pleaded not guilty to the August 2019 murder of her mother, Suzanne Tui, in New Plymouth.

She was charged at the time, but then found to be unfit to stand trial due to her serious mental health issues.

However, due to her ongoing improvement, that status had changed, and she will face a two-week High Court trial in New Plymouth from February 12.

Stuff Karen Tui will face trial in New Plymouth in February, after being accused of killing her mother in 2019. (File photo)

A callover hearing regarding the case was called in the High Court at Wellington on Friday.

Defence lawyer Paul Keegan told Justice Christine Grice the first of two required mental health reports had been done by the Waikato-based forensic service, but it had refused to do a second, citing staff capacity issues.

Keegan previously told the court his client’s defence to the murder charge was that she had been insane at the time.

He said there was a forensic psychiatrist who was available to do the second report, so Justice Grice directed for it to be completed by July 19.

Keegan said his client, whose attendance was excused from Friday’s hearing, would consent to the necessary remand at the Henry Rongomau Bennett Centre in Hamilton for the report to be done.

Tui had been living in its secure unit since her initial arrest, the court heard.