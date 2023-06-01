'Getting worse': Taranaki's housing crisis could see more pensioners at risk of homelessness

Brian Eriksen, of Community Housing Action Taranaki, has seen little improvement in the housing situation in the region and thinks it’s about to get worse. (File photo)

A veteran advocate says Taranaki’s housing crisis is getting worse, and the next wave of homelessness could hit pensioners.

Brian Eriksen, of Community Housing Action Taranaki, said the lack of housing for the elderly, as well as families, was a “major issue” in the region.

“They talk about this crisis, but we’ve had it for a long time. We can actually see it’s getting worse.”

He said there were increasing numbers of people 65 and older who didn’t own their own home, and already struggled to find affordable places to rent on fixed incomes.

READ MORE:

* Why you should care about council meetings

* $40k grant helps warm up kaumātua flats as winter approaches

* Shrewd tidy-up for New Plymouth District Council's new term



It comes at a time when all 218 available council-run pensioner units across Taranaki were 100% occupied, with long waiting lists.

In South Taranaki, that equated to 100 people, 83 in New Plymouth and 40 in Stratford.

This reality, coupled with the impacts of an ageing population, could see financially strapped pensioners left with few options to call home.

Vanessa Laurie/Stuff Pensioner units, similar to ones like these, are at a premium in Taranaki, with waiting lists sitting with three of its district councils.

Eriksen said urgent action was needed, but he was sceptical anything would change quickly, if at all.

His level of frustration at watching the problem only grow, despite attempts to address it, was such that he had seriously considered giving up his advocacy work altogether, he said.

Wikitoria Michalanney, of Te Atiawa Kaumatua Housing Trust, was another who saw the level of need first hand.

The trust owns 12 kaumatua units in Waitara. All were full, and it had about 27 people on its waiting list.

“And it’s only going up.”

The situation had got so bad that some were signing up to the wait list in their mid-50s in the hope that in 10 years time, when they hit pension age, a unit would be free for them, she said.

“They're applying because they’re in a situation now where they’ve got nothing.”

One recent example was a couple in their 60s who had to move out of their long-term rental when it was sold.

123rf Those heading into retirement with few assets and who only have the pension to rely on could find themselves at risk of having few options when it comes to finding a home. (File photo)

They were looking for any available alternatives, but their last resort would be to pitch a tent down at a beach camp.

But Michalanney accepted there was no easy fix to the problem, and there were people “working hard” to come up with solutions.

New Plymouth District councillor Amanda Clinton-Gohdes knew housing remained a huge community concern, calling the situation “dire”.

She was one of a group of councillors who developed a plan to activate the Taranaki Housing Strategy, which received unanimous support at the May 9 strategy and operations committee meeting of the New Plymouth District Council (NPDC).

In doing so, it recommended full council sign off to release $200,000 from the NPDC housing reserve fund, to come up with the action plan.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff New Plymouth District councillor Amanda Clinton-Gohdes says she knows it can’t just be a “talkfest” where it comes to housing, and action was needed. (File photo)

Clinton-Gohdes said the major change in the situation was the declaration NPDC played a role in solving the crisis.

She said it would be important to find out where NPDC could make the most impact, what that would involve, and how much it would cost, as starting points.

“We don’t want it all to be talk, what we really want to see is action.”

The report prepared for the May 9 meeting said some of the money would be used to employ someone to bring parties together to identify the issues, opportunities and possible next steps.

Clinton-Gohdes said it was also recommended at the meeting for quarterly reporting to be provided to councillors to keep them updated on progress.