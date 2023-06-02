The volunteers helping power up the work of Taranaki Women's Refuge

Fundraising events for Taranaki Women’s Refuge are this year being organised by a new committee, members of which are largely donating their time and skills for free.

As mana wāhine were the driving force behind setting up Taranaki Women’s Refuge, it's only right a group of female volunteers are helping bolster the service, along with the spirits of its staff, through their fundraising work.

Shona Smith, relationships manager for Taranaki Women’s Refuge, said this year was the first time, post-Covid 19 restrictions, when all three of its major fundraising events could make a return to the social calendar.

Runway for Refuge is first off the blocks on September 15, its Pop Up Shop will then open for 10 days from October 6, followed by the Deck the Rooms event on November 18.

In the past, the combined contribution of all three events added about $150,000 to the refuge’s coffers to assist with costs related to its core services, as the organisation is not fully-funded.

Smith said all three events this year were being managed by 10-women strong committees, the bulk of which offered their skills and time for free.

“It really feels supportive. They all really believe in the cause.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Taranaki Women's Refuge relationship manager, Shona Smith (centre), said having the support of the committee felt like a big hug.

She said it felt like staff numbers at the organisation had doubled as a result, and it was appreciated by those working at the coal face and doing “the hard yards” alongside women and children affected by family violence.

“It kind of feels like a big, bear hug.”

Supplied Helping women and children who are victims of family violence has been the kaupapa of Taranaki Women’s Refuge for nearly 40 years. (File photo)

Smith said the helpers were dedicated to making the fundraising events “the best they can be” in order to provide attendees with a memorable experience, but also to support the work of the refuge.

Next year will mark 40 years since the Taranaki Women’s Refuge was officially formed.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The volunteer crew powering Taranaki Women's Refuge, from left, Tash Lewis, Neisha Herbet, Shona Smith, Katey Kat, Gemma Alderdice, Rachelle Garrett, Rebecca Johnson, Brooke Barrett, Victoria Garrick, Laura Leadbetter and Sue Johnson.

It was born out of the work of the New Plymouth Women’s Centre, which provided a range of services to female clients, including those in violent relationships.

Through its hard work and perseverance, the centre secured a house to be used as a safe refuge for women who had been victims of violence.

This provided a pathway for a standalone refuge service to be established.

Ticket availability for the upcoming fundraisers will be announced online at a later date.