Taranaki housing advocate's proposal to use US-made trailer homes to help solve accommodation crisis

Brian Eriksen, of Community Housing Action Taranaki, has floated the idea of using US-made mobile trailer homes as a fix for the emergency housing crisis.

A Taranaki housing advocate has come up with a fully-funded plan to ship 40 trailer homes from the United States to help address the accommodation crisis.

During a recent visit to the United States to see family, Community Housing Action Taranaki’s Brian Eriksen met with about 25 ex-pat New Zealanders based in California.

He said the group had heard about the housing crisis back in Aotearoa, and wanted to do something to help.

Eriksen said they nutted out a plan which would involve the group buying 40 mobile trailers, getting them kitted out to suit New Zealand conditions, before shipping them over.

READ MORE:

* 'Feasible solutions' for 350-house development on flood-prone site, Ministry of Housing says

* The crisis of rental, public, and emergency housing facing Taranaki

* Rental demand 'unprecedented', pushes up need for emergency housing



Once in the country, the mobile homes would be managed by CHAT, with the idea that people in need would be referred by organisations like Kāinga Ora or the Ministry of Social Development.

Trailer homes are most commonly associated with the US, where they are often grouped together in parks.

Stuff Brian Eriksen said with the shortage of housing and the problems of building new homes quickly, other options should be explored. (File photo)

They provide affordable accommodation, but are often stereotyped as being used by people living in poverty, known by the derogatory term “white trash”.

Eriksen’s idea relied on being able to find suitable locations to park the mobile homes, as well as securing support from central government.

“With the shortage of housing and the problems building new homes quickly, other options should be explored,” Eriksen’s proposal said.

Eriksen said it would not be the trust’s intention to group all the mobile homes at one location, as the key benefit of them was they could be transported to different areas where there was a need.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Community housing advocate Brian Eriksen thinks trailer homes beat a motel room as an option for emergency housing on cost and suitability. (File photo)

He believed the mobile homes were a better, more cost-effective option than paying for families to stay in motels for long periods while they waited for a more permanent housing solution.

Since 2020, hundreds of millions of dollars have been shelled out to motel owners registered to provide emergency accommodation.

Eriksen knew of one case in Taranaki, where a family had been placed in a motel as a form of emergency housing for three years.

A Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) spokesperson confirmed there had been initial discussions with Eriksen in late 2022 about the trailer home idea, which were never concluded.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The Braemar Motor Inn in New Plymouth has been one of the many motels across the country used to house people on an emergency basis. (File photo)

“HUD does not consider mobile trailers to be an appropriate temporary housing solution for people urgently needing homes because it does not address their longer-term housing needs.”

The spokesperson said its focus was on creating more transitional and public housing.

At the end of March, there were 24,801 people waiting for public housing across the country, including 350 families in Taranaki.

New Plymouth MP Glen Bennett, who had not spoken to Eriksen about his idea, said the priority had to be building new homes, but it was also time to look at “creative” temporary solutions.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff New Plymouth MP Glen Bennett says all options needed to be on the table when looking at ways to fix the housing crisis. (File photo)

“Every option needs to be on the table, It’s not good enough that we have families living in hotels.”

Bennett said other “levers” related to housing needed to be considered as well, including regulatory ones.

He welcomed news of New Plymouth District Council’s recent declaration that it played a role in solving the housing crisis, along with the intention to come up with an action plan, aided by a kick-start fund of $200,000.

The move was given unanimous support at a recent strategy and operations committee meeting, but still required full council sign-off.