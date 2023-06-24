Career cop quits Taranaki force, citing investigation delays

The president of the New Zealand Police Association said there are considerable delays in how long it takes to investigate officer conduct. (File photo)

A Taranaki police officer with 20 years service under his belt felt so undermined at work due to a drawn-out investigation into his conduct he ended up quitting the force - a decision that shocked his family and saw them move to Australia to start a new life.

Shaun Darth’s experience isn’t an isolated one either, with delays regarding investigations into complaints about officer conduct a real issue, according to the president of the New Zealand Police Association Chris Cahill.

“It’s a significant problem to be perfectly honest,” Cahill said.

Darth left the police in April, and the injustice he felt over what happened saw him head straight to the top to voice his frustration.

In an email sent to Police Commissioner Andrew Coster on April 18, Darth said he had been “forced out” of his job because of it.

A major factor in reaching this decision was the 18 months it took to resolve the investigation into his conduct, during which he said he was left in the dark about what was going on.

The uncertainty over his conduct and his future as a constable led to a loss in confidence in his own decision-making ability, he said, making it impossible for him to carry out his job effectively.

Supplied Former Taranaki police officer Shaun Darth is now living in Australia, but has spoken out about his level of frustration at how long an investigation into his conduct took to complete. (File photo)

“You can’t do frontline policing if you’re doubting yourself.”

The 45-year-old veteran said he got “absolutely nothing at all” in terms of updates from the professional standards unit about his case either.

In Darth’s case, the domino-effect leading to his resignation began in April 2021, when he used physical force to take a drunk and aggressive male into custody.

The man was later charged and convicted of assaulting Darth, and never laid a personal complaint in relation to the encounter.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Shaun Darth worked his entire policing career in Taranaki and before the investigation into his conduct,intended to stay in the job for another 20 years. (File photo)

As required, Darth completed a use of force report, which was read and signed off by his superiors before being sent on for review.

Queries were raised by police management about the initial report, so Darth added the additional detail, prior to his boss rubber-stamping it again.

However, the outcome remained unresolved for about seven months, before being referred to professional standards.

Darth was then served with a notice informing him the matter was now subject to employment and criminal investigations, the latter of which he was told would go no further. But he only learned that after he put in his notice.

As he had bottled up his work stress, it came as a shock to his family when he announced he had called time on his 20-year policing career, he said.

The family now live on the Sunshine Coast in Australia, with Darth embarking on a new career in property management.

“I’ve had to make a pretty big life change I suppose.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff New Zealand Police Association president Chris Cahill said the investigation process into officer conduct is hampered by “considerable delays”. (File photo)

Cahill said it was often the investigation process which did the most harm to the officers involved, rather than the outcome.

He referred to two types of investigations; internal ones looking at conduct issues, or investigations into potential criminal behaviour by officers.

“Both of them suffer from considerable delays.”

Cahill said inquiries can take 18 months or “considerably longer” to resolve, and during this time officers might have been stood down from the job, or put on restricted duties.

For those still on the frontline, the length of time investigations took did have an impact on their confidence at work.

“It can certainly lead to some second-guessing.”

AFR Cahill referred to two types of police investigations; internal ones looking at conduct issues, or investigations into potential criminal behaviour by officers. (File photo)

Cahill said the lack of information provided to officers under investigation was also an issue.

“That can lead to a very high level of frustration.”

He said the entire process can leave officers feeling like “pariahs” at times, while for others it can have a “debilitating” effect, especially on those who find themselves under the microscope for the first time.

Police were asked to comment on Darth’s situation, but did not answer specific questions about it.

A written statement, attributed to a police spokesperson, said that an employment process was undertaken, however the officer resigned before this was concluded.

“Police has the same privacy obligations as any other employer and as such, we are not in a position to respond further to a request about a specific named individual(s).”

In a reply to the April 18 email, Coster said he would ask for someone to look into the issue, but Darth had yet to hear anything back.