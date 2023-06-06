Biz Bites: A weekly round-up of Taranaki business news

A scheme helping young people into jobs in Stratford has seen 43 youth get work, and 27 local employers gain a new staff member. (File photo)

Stratford job programme success

A programme focusing on getting young people into work is paying dividends in central Taranaki.

Since August 2022, the Stratford District Council (SDC) Workforce Programme has secured 43 full-time jobs for those signed up, while 98 others were assisted with other help available through the initiative, including support to get their driver licence.

The programme is part of the Mayors Taskforce for Jobs initiative, which is funded by the Ministry of Social Development.

It supports rangatahi who are either not working, or enrolled in training or school. It also focused on providing help to disadvantaged over 25s who needed support to find work.

SDC workforce coordinator Samantha Vega said the support from the town’s businesses had been “incredible” in terms of helping young people into employment.

About 27 local employers had gained new staff members through the scheme.

Anyone interested in finding out more information can email workforce@stratford.govt.nz.

Gaj Rudolf/123rf A business tutor who has looked into how small businesses survived the Covid-19 pandemic will present her research on June 29. (File photo)

Learning the business lessons of Covid-19

An experienced Taranaki academic will outline ways small businesses survived during the Covid-19 pandemic during a presentation later this month.

Witt Te Pūkenga postgraduate business degree tutor Carol Curtin has researched how small businesses successfully managed their way through the pandemic.

The June 29 presentation to the Taranaki Chamber of Commerce will outline how the ventures adapted, and what skill-sets were necessary to navigate a post-pandemic world.

Those interested in attending can register via the chamber’s website.

Stuff New Plymouth District Council is one supplier who will discuss upcoming project opportunities on Wednesday at a Taranaki Māori business hui. (File photo)

Networking opportunity for Māori and Pasifika businesses

A networking opportunity matching Māori and Pasifika businesses with major suppliers in the region will be held on Wednesday night.

The free, Meet the Buyer event, which starts at 5.30pm at the Novotel Ngāmotu, is being hosted by He Toronga Pakihi ki Taranaki/Taranaki Māori Business Network, in association with Amotai.

Included in the line-up of suppliers who will discuss their upcoming projects are the Ministry of Education, Hiringa Energy and New Plymouth District Council.

To register, visit eventbrite.co.nz.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff A network for those involved in dairy farming is looking for new members in Taranaki. (File photo)

Chance to join farming network

An initiative to bring people together who have a love of farming is on offer in Taranaki.

The Dairy Women’s Network is looking for new members, of all genders and ages, to join the 11,000 strong ranks across the country.

With 30 regional groups, including in Taranaki, the network provides a chance to get together socially, but it also has a strong educational focus, providing workshops, expos and webinars on a range of topics which cover all facets of farm life.

Anyone interested in joining the Taranaki branch can email taranaki@dwn.org.nz.

Do you have some Taranaki business news you want to share? Email taranakinewsdesk@stuff.co.nz – subject line: Biz Bites.