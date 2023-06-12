Waitara club gets ready to party as it hits 70-year milestone

Waitara T&C Club president Harley Langl says the place is in good heart now, facing down past struggles to reach a major milestone. (File photo)

Harley Langl says walking into his second home feels like an episode straight out of a popular US sitcom based around a bar where everybody knows your name.

“It’s like an episode of Cheers,” the Waitara T & C Club president said.

It’s that camaraderie and loyalty which had helped keep the club afloat for 70 years, despite weathering financial strife and batting off persistent rumours of its demise.

On July 2, the West Quay-based club officially turns 70, and a three-day celebration is planned to mark the occasion, with festivities beginning on June 30.

Langl, who has been president since 2020, said the birthday plans provided a chance for all current and ex members and staff to meet up, with the public invited to the party too for a free gig on July 1, featuring covers band Dejavu.

Langl said reaching 70 was a special moment for the club, as at times during his tenure on the committee, it was something that was never guaranteed.

“Ever since I’ve been on the committee, it’s been an emotional roller-coaster.”

But there had always been the determination to keep the doors open, he said.

“The target was to get to 70 years and move on from there.”

In light of that, and with a current membership of about 600, being able to cut the 70th jubilee cake will be a sweet moment, especially for club stalwarts.

“It’s all pretty positive now, it’s in good heart,” Langl said.

Adding to some of the buzz around the club in the past year had been its ability to attract several high-profile Kiwi music acts, including The Feelers, Hello Sailor and Devilskin.

For someone who described himself as “not really a people person”, club life had definitely left an impression on Langl, who juggled his full-time job with his presidency.

He said he really enjoyed creating a place for the community to come together, as well as a family-friendly atmosphere for visitors too.

Providing employment to people living in the town was also a huge motivation, Langl said.

Meanwhile, the club recently announced Space Waltz, a glam rock band which had a New Zealand number one hit with Out on the Street in 1974, is booked to play on October 28.