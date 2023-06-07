Budget pressures hit Taranaki councils' road maintenance programmes

Stratford District Council says it has spent close to $1 million fixing roads damaged by forestry trucks, including almost $300,000 on Puniwhakau Rd, pictured.

Financial pressures on road maintenance budgets are hitting Stratford and New Plymouth councils in the back pocket.

Due to ongoing damage on rural roads from forestry trucks, Stratford District Council is looking at an overspend of about $600,000, while New Plymouth is forecasting the need to revise future budgets to cope with rising inflation and projects it deferred due to funding shortfalls.

Reports from both councils, which will also be verbally presented, have been tabled ahead of Thursday’s meeting of Taranaki Regional Council’s regional transport committee.

Of its approved road maintenance budget for the 2022/23 year of about $6.5 million, Stratford District Council (SDC) had spent nearly $1m on repairing roads damaged by forestry trucks, which had been a longstanding frustration for the local authority.

Last year, SDC adopted a roading targeted rate, which will mean central Taranaki forestry owners will pay a share of $100,000 a year towards maintenance, as a way to offset the amount spent by council.

Of the nine roads identified in the council’s report which had suffered damage, repairing Puniwhakau Rd had been the costliest, taking $290,000 out of its coffers.

Covering those costs meant it was “heading for a significant overspend” of between $500,000-$600,000.

Meanwhile, New Plymouth District Council’s report pointed to a reduced funding allocation from Waka Kotahi for the 2021-2024 period, which left it carrying the cost for May and June’s road maintenance on its own.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom has publicly criticised Waka Kotahi’s funding model, which has put financial pressure on his council’s roading budget. (File photo)

That, coupled with high inflation connected to construction costs, would likely require budget increases in the next Long-Term and National Land Transport plans in order to catch up with any work put off due to a lack of cash.

Waka Kotahi funding has been a particular bugbear of New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom, who has been highly critical of the agency for its lack of investment in the region.

He is currently pushing for a nationwide petition on central government road maintenance funding, ahead of the October 14 general election.