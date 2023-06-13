Book about famed Taranaki carvings wins history award

Dr Rachel Buchanan’s book Te Motunui Epa has been lauded for its beauty and deep engagement with a Te Ao Māori worldview. (File photo)

A book about a set of famed carvings with a history full of twists and turns has won a prestigious prize across the ditch.

Te Motunui Epa, written by Dr Rachel Buchanan (Te Atiawa and Taranaki), was recently announced as joint winner of the 2023 Ernest Scott Prize, which recognises literary works based on original research which contributed to the history of Australia or New Zealand, or reflected on the legacy of colonisation.

The book tells the story of the pataka panels, believed to have been carved between 1750 and 1820, which were buried in a swamp near Motunui, north Taranaki, to protect them during inter-tribal warfare.

After being discovered in 1972, they were illegally sold to a Switzerland-based collector George Ortiz for US$65,000, then smuggled out of the country.

Successive New Zealand governments tried to get the taonga back, and in 2014, paid $4.5 million to the Ortiz family to secure their return. The epa is now on permanent display at New Plymouth’s Puke Ariki museum.

Deena Coster/Stuff Te Motunui Epa is the latest book by Buchanan, who has whakapapa ties to Taranaki.

The award, which is given out by the University of Melbourne’s Faculty of Arts and the Australian Historical Association, received 65 entries this year.

The judges described Buchanan’s book as “beautiful” and said it was an “exemplar of history writing”.

“This books is partly a detective story, partly a public history and also a crime narrative. Most importantly this book demonstrates a deep engagement with a Te Ao Māori worldview and challenges orthodox views of perspective, voice and the narrative form itself.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Mahara Okeroa worked closely with Buchanan on the book project over several years. (File photo)

In a statement, Buchanan said she, and her mentor Mahara Okeroa, were “humbled and delighted” by the recognition.

She shares the $13,000 prize with Alan Atkinson, for his work Elizabeth and John: The Macarthurs of Elizabeth Farm.

Te Motunui Epa, which is the Melbourne-based Buchanan’s fourth book, also made the shortlist for the 2023 New Zealand Ockham Book Awards in the best illustrated non-fiction category.