Toi Foundation announce rangatahi-run pilot for the benefit of Pātea

Toi Foundation chief executive Maria Ramsay says the pilot is an exciting initiative and one which had been in the pipeline for two years. (File photo)

A pilot led by South Taranaki rangatahi is about to be launched, giving them the power to decide how $50,000 will be spent to benefit Pātea.

Expanding its reach across South Taranaki had been a goal of philanthropic organsation Toi Foundation for some time, and the upcoming pilot, run by a 10-strong group called Te Aho Poutiaki, had been in the pipeline for two years.

The taiohi, or youth, involved range in age from 15 to 21, and all have some form of connection to Pātea.

Toi Foundation chief executive Maria Ramsay said the pilot was a form of “participatory philanthropy”.

“It’s about devolving decision-making down to the community level.”

Targeting Pātea specifically as an underserved community had been the intention of the foundation, but it got full backing from the rangatahi as well.

Ramsay said Toi staff would be on hand to assist the group through the grant-making process, but final approval about where the money was spent would rest entirely with the taiohi.

The pilot lasts as long as the money does, and at the end, it will be evaluated to gauge the viability of running similar models in other Taranaki communities.

Catherine Groenestein/Stuff Pātea has been chosen by Toi Foundation as the site of a pilot programme it is running on community-led grant decision-making. (File photo).

One of the deciding factors was likely to be how much interest there had been from the Pātea community, Ramsay said.

She anticipated it would be a learning experience for everyone involved.

While the trial gave a chance for the rangatahi to learn governance skills, their feedback would be invaluable to the foundation.

“They’ll teach us a few things too,” Ramsay said.

Gaj Rudolf/123rf The level of interest in the pilot will be one of the factors assessed in terms of its viability in other communities. (File photo)

The initiative begins on June 19, and will be advertised via letterbox drops, school visits and online.

People interested in applying for the fund will have until July 31 to do so.

Toi Foundation, which has been operating since 1990 and was formerly known as the TSB Community Trust, is the sole owner of TSB Bank and has a 66% stake in large investment manager Fisher Funds.

In 2022, the organisation hit a big milestone, announcing it had dished out $200 million in grants to the community since its inception.