New Plymouth's rebounding hospitality scene and the reboot of a classic seafood restaurant

Hi-Fri Seafood Kitchen will soon open on New Plymouth's Brougham St. Manager Victor Higgins is one of the people at the helm.

For decades, it was a New Plymouth institution famous for its chunky chips and buttered crayfish. Now the Hi Fri seafood restaurant is set to be rebooted at its original location

Rahul Radhakrishnan, who owns Bach on Breakwater and Catch & Co, is set to open Hi-Fri Seafood Kitchen next week for dinner service only, at the former Marinovich’s Seafood Restaurant site on Brougham St.

The eatery had operated in the city since 1927, and for more than 60 years was known as the Hi-Fri.

News of its pending return was embraced online, with many sharing memories of the seafood spot, including lines out the door on Friday night, the flounder on the menu, and the white bread and butter on the side.

Carrying on its legacy was one of the drawcards for Radhakrishnan, who believed its location and the type of fare it will offer would prove popular with customers.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff New Plymouth restaurant owner Rahul Radhakrishnan is about to open Hi-Fri Seafood Kitchen, at the former Marinovich’s eatery on Brougham St. (File photo)

The deciding factor in opening Hi-Fri Seafood Kitchen came down to the ongoing support of his customers, but finding staff was likely to be one obstacle he would face.

“There’s not enough skilled staff. That’s been a huge issue.”

Other misgivings he had centred on rising costs and talk of a possible recession.

“There’s still a lot of worry if it’s going to work,” Radhakrishnan said of the new venture.

His concerns were reflected in a recent survey conducted by the Restaurant Association, which found hospitality businesses felt increasingly pessimistic about the state of the New Zealand economy.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Downlow New Plymouth franchise owner Simon Rowe says patronage had been pumping at his Ariki St establishment since it opened in April. (File photo)

More than a third thought business conditions would get worse in the coming year, as they faced challenges like finding workers, along with meeting increased wage and supply costs.

But, some in the Taranaki hospitality scene were more optimistic about what the future will bring, not withstanding the ongoing challenges.

Simon Rowe, who owns the Downlow New Plymouth franchise on Ariki St, said his business was in good heart since it reopened in April.

“It’s been pretty hectic for us, it’s been good.”

He said patronage through the doors had been steady, and business, at this stage, didn’t appear to be suffering due to the rising cost of living hitting most people in the pocket.

“At the end of the day people like to eat and drink.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Dicky Chattha, who with wife Preet, owns six cafés and restaurants in New Plymouth. (File photo)

Dicky Chattha, who owned six cafes and restaurants in New Plymouth, including Arborio, also believed the local hospitality scene was in good spirits.

He said there was steady trade across his eateries, and customers were coming back with increased frequency.

But his bottom-line was taking a hit, in order to cope with rising costs of supplies, some of which just “doubled” in price overnight, he said.

“The margins have got a lot smaller.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Georgia Macfarlane, people and culture manager from Macfarlane's Hospitality Group.

At the Macfarlane’s Hospitality Group, its people and culture manager Georgia Macfarlane said a “surge” in applicants to fill vacant roles had meant the business had been able to return to normal trading hours, or stay open for longer periods.

However, some projects were on hold due to the challenging economic conditions, and menu revisions had seen price rises due to steep increases in supply costs, she said in a statement.

McDonald Real Estate New Plymouth’s Russell Atkinson had several cafés and eateries on his commercial sale books at the moment.

This includes Hāwera’s Upsidedown Eatery, Caffe Windsor​ in Inglewood and New Plymouth-based Empire Tea and Coffee House and Chaos café.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Knead Artisan Bakery, on New Plymouth’s Carrington St, is on the market and attracting a lot of interest. (File photo)

The popular Knead doughnut bakery was also a recent addition, and interest in that sale so far had been intense, Atkinson said.

He said the past three years, through the Covid-19 period, had a “pretty tough” impact on the market, but it was slowly bouncing back.

“We’ve certainly started to see more confidence coming into the industry.”

Among the deals done this year was the sale of Pikopiko Eatery and The Federal Store, and a deal had just been struck which resulted in Butler’s Reef in Oakura changing hands, Atkinson said.

Reasons for people selling were varied, including retirement, or for strategic purposes.