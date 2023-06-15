Missed meetings with probation officer results in jail for Taranaki father

Dayna Tuhaka has been jailed for four months on family violence charges, while he waits to see if he can get home detention. (File photo)

A young Taranaki father has paid the price for missing five appointments with his probation officer, and will now serve prison time as he waits to see if he can get home detention.

On Wednesday, Dayna Tuhaka appeared in the New Plymouth District Court for sentencing.

The 21-year-old previously pleaded guilty to wilful damage and breaching a protection order, following a violent incident with his partner last year.

The court heard how Tuhaka had missed five scheduled appointments with the probation officer tasked with writing a court report on him before his sentencing date.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff The New Plymouth District Court heard how Tuhaka had missed five appointments with a probation officer over a two-month period, a fact which did not impress the sentencing judge. (File photo)

Lawyer Susan Hurley asked for a further remand for her client so an assessment of a potential home detention address could be done.

But Judge Gregory Hikaka wasn’t having it, saying the father-of-two could not be relied on to turn up to appointments, so proceeded to sentence him on the spot.

The victim of Tuhaka’s offending was his partner of four years.

Judge Hikaka said police attended 26 previous family violence call-outs between the couple, and a final protection order was granted against Tuhaka in 2019.

On the morning of July 22 last year, the pair had been arguing, and the victim decided to leave the address.

As she got into her car, Tuhaka started to punch and kick the vehicle, leaving dents in the doors.

The victim left, and returned an hour later, but the judge said the defendant continued to “bother her”.

SUNGMI KIM/Stuff The court heard how Tuhaka’s victim had been abused by him in the past, leading to other convictions. (File image)

He threw her car keys away into the neighbour’s property and then picked up a log of wood, which he threw at the car, denting it three more times.

Tuhaka had previously been convicted of family violence charges involving his partner, the court heard.

While Judge Hikaka described the case as “low level” offending, Tuhaka had been serving a community-based sentence at the time he abused the victim.

After getting credit for his prior guilty pleas, Tuhaka was jailed for four months, with leave granted to apply for home detention.

“This is intended to be a real wake-up call for you,” the judge told the defendant before he left the dock.