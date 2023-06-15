Lawyer turns detective to foil woman's attempt to win estate with fake will

A lawyer who suspected a will might have been faked called in a handwriting expert for help. (File photo)

A Taranaki lawyer turned detective decided to call in a handwriting expert when he suspected a will he was dealing with could be a fake.

In September 2019, Sarah Daphne Leigh Blattler took a will in the name of the victim along to a lawyer in Stratford, who was a trustee of the dead’s man estate.

Blattler knew the victim and had lived with him for several years before he died. The complainant in the case was his granddaughter, who was a beneficiary of his estate.

The summary of facts said as the lawyer read the will he noticed it had been “poorly written” and did not follow the usual format.

Listed as the main beneficiaries were the 33-year-old defendant and her partner.

A week after Blattler’s visit to the lawyer, her mother turned up at his office, furnishing a letter explaining why the defendant and her partner should be awarded the estate.

Details of how much the estate was worth has not been disclosed.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Sarah Blattler will be sentenced in the New Plymouth District Court on September 12. (File photo)

Suspicious of what he had read and heard about the will, the lawyer decided to make his own enquiries.

He sent the will Blattler gave him, along with several examples of the victim’s signature which he had, to a handwriting expert in October 2019.

Two months later, a report from the expert found there was “no doubt the signature on the suspect will had been forged.”

On Thursday, Blattler appeared in the New Plymouth District Court and pleaded guilty to a charge of using a document.

She will be sentenced on September 12.