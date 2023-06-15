Taranaki man pleads guilty to repeatedly choking sex worker

A man who admitted to choking a sex worker repeatedly will be sentenced in the New Plymouth District Court on October 17. (File photo)

A Taranaki man has pleaded guilty to repeatedly choking a sex worker, who either lost consciousness or struggled to breathe during their encounters.

Jawad Liam Mensouri knew his victim as she worked occasionally as a self-employed sex worker.

The summary of facts, provided by the Crown, outlined how the two met for pre-arranged sex on October 13 last year, when Mensouri paid the woman $400 for an hour of her time.

During the encounter, the 25-year-old asked whether he could choke her. The victim agreed to this, thinking he would still allow her to breathe.

With one hand, Mensouri choked the woman until she lost consciousness for a time.

After waking up, the woman told the defendant the session was over, that she did not want to see him again, and intended to block his phone number.

A week later, the victim went to the Auto Lodge in New Plymouth for work, but was unaware it was Mensouri who had booked to see her.

The summary of facts said the woman asked why he was there, but decided to let him into her room, “believing he may have learnt his lesson from last time”.

But during sex, Mensouri held her by the neck for 10-20 seconds, to the point where she couldn’t breathe.

When he let go, the victim confronted him, saying this had not been discussed upfront. However, he grabbed her again by the throat and forced her back onto the bed.

Supplied A sex worker who was choked by a man was found to have suffered bruising to her neck, chest and arms. (File photo)

The victim again struggled to breathe, and “at this point she believed she was going to die”.

After letting go, he choked the woman twice more for periods of up to 20 seconds.

Mensouri tried to choke the woman a fourth time, but she was able to move away and protect herself.

He left the room soon afterwards when told to do so by the victim.

The following day, the woman went to see a doctor, who found she had marks on her neck, along with bruising to her chest and arms.

On Thursday, Mensouri appeared in the New Plymouth District Court and pleaded guilty to a single charge of impeding breathing by applying pressure to the victim’s throat and neck.

He will be sentenced on October 17.