Hospice Taranaki gears up for charity auction with plenty up for grabs

Hospice Taranaki's group retail manager Jessica Sinclair is one of the key organisers of the auction, which last year raised $30,000.

Serious collectors, homeowners hunting for some interior flair, or punters just keen to be part of the bidding buzz will be among those taking part in an auction which raises money for a key Taranaki health service.

Hospice Taranaki Te Kahu Pairuri ki Taranaki’s antiques and collectables auction will be held on Sunday, June 25 at the Devon Hotel in New Plymouth.

Hospice Taranaki group retail manager Jessica Sinclair and her team have been busy selecting and sorting about 220 items into lots ahead of the auction.

The event was a significant fundraiser for the service, with the items up for sale cherry-picked months prior from what comes in the doors through donations.

The list includes ceramics, glassware, furniture, jewellery and art.

Among the items up for sale includes a uranium glass vase, which glows under ultraviolet light, and a framed enamel plaque depicting the Arc de Triomphe, which was gifted by the French rugby union to the 1964 All Blacks team.

“That was just found in our warehouse, which is pretty amazing,” Sinclair said of the plaque.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff There is something for everyone at this year's charity auction, run by Hospice Taranaki.

Sinclair said while the “dyed in the wool dealers” took an interest in the auction, she had noticed a younger generation taking part as well, often on the hunt for a bit of “retro grooviness” for their homes.

Funds raised from the auction, which last year equated to $30,000, are used to directly pay for services offered by hospice around Taranaki Maunga.

Currently, the palliative care service is looking after 236 patients.

Sinclair said the support of the community assisted the hospice in its work.

“Every penny counts.”

Items up for auction can be viewed online, or from 10am on June 25, ahead of the auction beginning at 12pm.

Those who want to make an absentee bid, or have someone act as a telephone bidder, can email rose.whitaker@hospicetaranaki.org.nz.