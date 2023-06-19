Biz Bites: A weekly round-up of Taranaki business news

A new chair and two board members for Port Taranaki have been announced. (File photo)

New members join Port Taranaki board

Port Taranaki has welcomed two new directors to its board, as well as a chair, following the retirement of two long-serving members.

The newly appointed board chair is Jeff Kendrew, who takes over after the departure of Richard Krogh, who held the position since 2019, following his appointment to the board seven years earlier.

Krogh retired from his directorship in June, following in the footsteps of David MacLeod, who had been on the board since 2001, before he stepped down earlier this year.

Kendrew said Krogh and MacLeod had been “hugely influential in the success of Port Taranaki across the past two decades”.

Two new directors have also been announced, with lawyer Wendie Harvey and business executive Steve Sanderson appointed.

Harvey is a director of TAB New Zealand, the chair of Hawke’s Bay Airport and was recently appointed to the Hawke’s Bay Regional Recovery Agency, set up in response to Cyclone Gabrielle.

Sanderson is the former chief executive of Wellington International Airport, former general manager of Powerco Energy Services, and held a similar position at the Lyttelton Port Company.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The result of the recent election of trustees to the Taranaki Electricity Trust has been announced. (File photo)

Funding body election results

The Taranaki Electricity Trust has announced the results of its recent election of trustees, who are tasked with considering funding applications from community groups and organisations.

Jono Erwood, Alan Jamieson and Peter McDonald were elected in Ward B, winning the majority of votes ahead of the four others on the ballot.

Meanwhile, Tony Bedford, Mike Davey and Melissa Stevenson were elected to Ward A unopposed.

The voter return rate at the election was 26.1%, down from the eligible number of people who voted in 2020, which was 30.5%.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff A popular Yarrows retail shop in Manaia will temporarily close for a short time to allow renovations to take place. (File photo)

Renovations underway at iconic Taranaki bakery

The popular retail shop attached to Yarrows The Bakers in Manaia will be temporarily closed to allow for renovations to take place.

It has been announced the store will be shut from 1pm on Friday, June 23, and will reopen for business from Tuesday, July 4.

Do you have some Taranaki business news you want to share? Email taranakinewsdesk@stuff.co.nz – subject line: Biz Bites.