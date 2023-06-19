Taranaki's top shops recognised at sold-out awards night

The winners of the Witt Top Shop's supreme award was Studio 18. From left, Susan Kiser, Carole Morgan (owner) and Traceylee Cottam, alongside Witt Te Pūkenga co-leader Olivia Hall.

A New Plymouth jewellery store has won the top gong at an awards night dedicated to recognising the best in the business.

Studio 18, on Devon St, was announced as supreme winner at Saturday’s sold-out Witt Top Shop event.

The store, owned by Carole Morgan, also took out the specialty store division and the gong for the north Taranaki region.

The central Taranaki regional award was won by Stratford’s The Baking Company, which also took out the food and beverage take out category.

In South Taranaki, Hāwera clothing store Hello You scooped both the regional prize, and also the fashion, footwear and accessories award.

A new addition to the award line-up this year was service person of the year, which was given to Brenda Jury, who works at Acquisitions, in the Centre City shopping mall.

Morgan, who bought the venture in November 2022 from Dalgleish Diamonds’ owners Bill and Lynette Roy, credited the success of Studio 18 to the business foundations the couple built.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Oakura restaurant Festoon won the food and beverage eat-in award at this year’s Top Shop awards. This file photo shows owners, from left, Mark Farley and Tanya Farrant.

She said her small team, made up of three employees, had worked hard to grow the business since, and put the customer at the centre of everything they did.

Morgan said the clutch of awards was a recognition of that effort.

“It’s really lovely to know we are doing something right.”

Stores were nominated for the awards, with the top 10 in each category subjected to a mystery judging process.

The full list of winners were:

Fashion, footwear and accessories: Hello You

Lifestyle, leisure and health: The Floatation Sanctuary. Highly commended were Down to Earth Organics and Poppies Bookshop.

Accessibility: Vivian Pharmacy. Highly commended went to Specsavers.

Hair and beauty: Lola Hair Studio. Highly commended were Mane Street Hair and The Beauty Colab.

Home and furnishings: Mee O Mi. Highly commended was Belhams Interiors.

Food and beverage, Eat In: Festoon. Highly commended was Kitchen Table.

Food and beverage, Take Out: The Baking Company. Highly commended was Surf n Turf Takeaways.

Specialty Store: Studio 18.

Service Person of the Year: Brenda Jury, of Acquisitions.