Forestry management company cops $26k fine for paperwork failures

A Taranaki forestry company has been fined and ordered to pay the costs of prosecution after pleading guilty to breaching health and safety standards. (File photo)

A failure to fully audit the safety plans of its contractor has landed a Taranaki forestry management company with a $26,000 fine.

Tree Awareness Management Ltd (TAML) was prosecuted by Worksafe, after it launched an investigation into the death of Nathan Paikea, who was killed on August 23, 2019, less than three weeks after he started working in the Tututawa Forest block in eastern Taranaki.

Worksafe said TAML in no way caused, or contributed to Paikea's death, but had failed to check health and safety paperwork on a few occasions when it visited the site between January and July 2019.

This period pre-dated Paikea’s employment.

TAML previously pleaded guilty to one charge under the Health and Safety at Work Act, and appeared for sentencing in the New Plymouth District Court in March.

Judge Raoul Neave reserved his decision, which was released on June 15.

It highlighted the “very detailed regime” in place to eliminate the risks of working in the forestry industry.

“The forestry industry is well known as being potentially dangerous for those working within it. Frequently accidents occur which have fatal consequences.”

Emma Allen/Stuff Judge Raoul Neave’s ruling highlighted the dangers of working in the forestry industry. (File photo)

Judge Neave said there was a “small level of failure of oversight” by TAML in terms of its auditing of safety plans.

“Indeed, although the record keeping may have been less than satisfactory in a few instances, the actual compliance with safety seems to be high.”

After giving the company credit for its early guilty plea, lack of previous convictions and otherwise good safety record, the judge imposed a fine of $26,000.

The maximum penalty for the charge is a $500,000 fine.

TAML was also ordered to pay the $6821.93 in prosecution costs.

Another company was also charged in relation to the Worksafe investigation into Paikea’s death, and remained before the courts.