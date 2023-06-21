Taranaki political figures voice concern about future of polytech

Taranaki leaders are concerned for the future of Witt, in the wake of Te PÅ«kenga's restructuring announcement.

The critical role Taranaki’s sole tertiary provider has in the region is at risk because of unmet promises and the centralisation of the country’s polytechs which had been a “disaster from day one”, say two of the region’s top political figures.

However, New Plymouth’s MP says Witt isn’t going anywhere, and that it has a “strong future” in the region.

Witt Te Pūkenga has about 4000 students and 275 staff, but jobs are on the line at the institution as part of a nationwide restructuring of the mega entity, which was presented to staff last week.

About 950 staff will be impacted by the proposed shake-up of Te Pūkenga, which will see 550 have to reapply for new jobs, and about 400 cut altogether.

Financial challenges had been cited by Te Pūkenga chief executive Peter Winder for the move, and he previously said a “unified structure will remove expensive duplication and inefficiencies in the system”.

READ MORE:

* What's on in Taranaki this week: June16 to June 24

* Hundreds of jobs may be cut across country's polytechs as part of Te Pūkenga restructure

* What's on in Taranaki this week February 10 - 17



It is unknown how many Witt staff will be impacted by changes, and what this might mean for course offerings and students.

New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom said he was “very concerned” about the future of Witt, as it was at the centre of the ‘just transition’ plans for the region in terms of skills and training.

The idea of a just transition to a low emissions economy came in the wake of the Labour government’s 2018 announcement to stop offshore oil and gas exploration in New Zealand.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom is concerned about the future of Witt Te Pūkenga, as it played a critical role in the region. (File photo)

Holdom said the $25 million investment indicated by Labour in October 2020, regarding the much-needed redevelopment of Witt’s Bell St campus had never eventuated either.

”It’s a government promise, and that’s something they need to answer.”

Under the leadership of then-chief executive John Snook, two unsuccessful applications were made in 2020 to the Government’s shovel-ready fund, including one for a major campus upgrade.

The site has had no major investment for more 50 years.

Since then, the mega entity had taken over, but Holdom said nothing had changed in terms of the level of investment in Witt, which now faced the possibility of losing staff.

“It’s just diabolical.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff New Plymouth MP Glen Bennett says he is “fighting” for the funds needed to upgrade the Witt campus, but believed it has a strong future. (File photo)

In a statement, New Plymouth MP Glen Bennett, of Labour, said Witt had survived structural changes it had been through over the past decades.

“Witt has a strong future for our region and I look forward to seeing it develop and grow under Te Pūkenga.”

Bennett said he continued to champion the need for Witt to grow, including securing the funding needed to upgrade its campus, something he would “continue to fight for”.

He said there was also a local leadership team in place which can speak up for the needs of the institute and the wider community.

David MacLeod, National’s candidate for the New Plymouth seat at this year’s general election, said the centralisation of polytechnics and other training providers under Te Pūkenga had been a “disaster from day one”.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff National’s David MacLeod, who will contest the New Plymouth seat at the October 14 election, says the centralisation process driving Te Pūkenga had been a “disaster from day one”. (File photo)

“They are visibly trying to claw back a $63m deficit that they have on the books at the moment,” he said.

“Clearly, they’ve got problems.”

He said under a National government, it would stop the centralisation process, and put the focus back on student outcomes.

MacLeod said weakening the structure locally could result in watering down any influence the organisation had to effectively advocate for what Taranaki needed.

He said Witt was “too critical” to the region to allow that to happen.

“We need to do everything to strengthen what we’ve got.”

Te Pūkenga’s restructuring proposal is currently out for consultation, with a final decision expected to be made in August.

Correction: This story has been updated to correct student and staff numbers. Updated 11.45am, Wednesday, June 21, 2023.