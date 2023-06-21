Man jailed on teen sex charges admits his 'deviance and deceptions'

Judge Tony Greig jailed a sex offender, but granted him permanent name suppression in order to protect the man’s son. (File photo)

A man who targeted two teenage girls to groom for sex, began messaging one the day after he was charged with abusing the daughter of an old friend.

The defendant, who is in his 30s and has permanent name suppression, was sentenced in the New Plymouth District Court on Tuesday, after pleading guilty to having a sexual connection with a young person, and exposing another to indecency.

Judge Tony Greig said the man’s first victim was 15 when he started sending her messages over Instagram at the end of 2021.

The contact escalated to the point where the pair shared photos, and involved the man setting up secret encounters with the victim, helping her sneak out her bedroom window at night.

READ MORE:

* Sleepy driver causes crash, leaving car with extensive damage

* Taranaki man jailed for brutal rape of pregnant partner

* Former drug dealer found with P, LSD and cannabis walks free from court



The defendant also had sex with the victim while he was on a camping trip with her and the girl’s father, a friend he had known for 22 years.

The court also heard how the day after the man was charged and bailed for this abuse, he started sending messages to a 14-year-old girl known to him, some of which were highly sexual in nature.

All up, he sent 800 messages over a two-and-a-half month period, as well as videos and photos.

Jonas Leupe/Supplied A man used his phone as a way to communicate with two teenage girls he victimised. (File photo)

In his victim impact statement to the court, the father of the first victim said the offending had left him questioning his identity as a father.

He told the court he considered himself to be the protector and guardian of his family, but the offending changed that, and others looked at him differently too.

The victim used to be a happy and outgoing child, but was now worried, anxious and seeing a psychologist to come to terms with what happened.

Crown prosecutor Holly Bullock said the defendant had sex with the teen up to 10 times, and the 20-year age gap between them created a power imbalance which he “exploited”.

The defendant, who was well aware of her age, told the teen “not to tell her parents, or he would go to jail”, Bullock said.

She said the offending was premeditated and involved a serious breach of trust, leading the Crown to seek a jail term of more than three years.

123rf A Taranaki man says he was in the grips of a drug and alcohol addiction at the time he offended against the daughter of an old friend. (File photo)

Bullock also opposed permanent name suppression.

Defence lawyer Nina Laird said her client had suffered trauma in his past, including sexual abuse, and had been in the grips of alcohol and drug addictions at the time.

She said he experienced blackouts during his drinking, and could not recall all the offending, but accepted it happened.

Laird said the defendant had written a letter apologising to the victim, her family, and his own for his behaviour, which he described as involving “deviance and deceptions”.

She said he thought a lot about the pain he caused.

123rf Along with a jail term, a convicted sex offender will pay $2000 to his victims (File photo)

“It keeps him up at night.”

Judge Greig accepted the man’s own background of sexual abuse, but said vanity played a role along with the defendant’s apparent interest in teenage girls.

He went on to firmly disabuse the defendant of any suggestion they would find men his age attractive.

“They’d look at you as she would look at me, an old man.”

After giving credit for guilty pleas and remorse, the judge imposed a jail term of two years and eight months on the defendant, which triggered his automatic registration as a child sex offender.

In court, the offender offered $2000 in emotional harm to the victims, which was accepted.

Permanent name suppression was also granted, to protect the defendant’s son.