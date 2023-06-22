$8 million apartment block proposed for busy New Plymouth street

The proposed design of the Lemon St apartment complex in New Plymouth.

A proposed $8 million apartment block in central New Plymouth is the latest in a string of townhouse-style developments in the city.

A resource consent application currently before the New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) is seeking approval to build a 20-unit complex across two adjacent, vacant sections on Lemon St.

Two land use consents are also sought by Shadow Lion Enterprises Limited in terms of traffic generation, which is deemed a restricted discretionary activity.

A two-storey block of townhouses is planned for the site, along with a limited number of onsite car parks.

The townhouse design has proven popular in recent years, with a similar model used to build the 68 Kiwibuild homes in Marfell, along with the more upmarket style mooted as part of the Te Atiawa development, Pukekura – The Parade, on Liardet St.

It comes at a time when the city is experiencing a desperate housing shortage, including affordable rentals and a lack of social housing to accommodate the number of people on the waiting list.

The sole director of Shadow Lion Enterprises Ltd is Jon Baker, who is also the majority shareholder.

Stuff Examples of townhouse-style housing developments in New Plymouth, include the Te Atiawa-led Pukekura - The Parade, on Liardet St. (File photo)

His business partner, Rowan Robinson, said the Lemon St proposal was a joint initiative of the pair, and represented a significant investment on their part, of about $8m, into the city, through the provision of good quality, affordable housing in a central locale.

He said since taking ownership of the site several years ago, a “few variations” had been considered before making a decision about the type of development they would proceed with.

The apartment block would be made up of a mix of one and two bedroom townhouses, and negotiations were underway with NPDC regarding the amount of car parks it would be allowed to create on-site.

Robinson said they had done “exhaustive” work in terms of analysing the development in relation to traffic generation, in order to mitigate any issues, and was confident the resource consent would get the green light.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The Soho Group Ltd are building 44 social housing units for Kāinga Ora on the corner of Leach and Gover streets in New Plymouth. (File photo)

When asked, Robinson categorically ruled out the development being used for social housing, akin to the current 44-unit build on the corner of Leach and Gover streets involving Soho Group Limited and Kāinga Ora – Homes and Communities.

He and Baker were also involved in a similar housing development in Wellington to that of the Lemon St proposal, which Robinson pegged could provide a potential return of $17.5m.

Meanwhile, a Lemon St resident, who did not want to be named, said she had been left “pretty devastated” by the proposed development.

She bought her property four years ago mainly because of its central location and proximity to schools.

While she was also aware ongoing development was likely in the area, the scale of the development design left her with concerns for her privacy and the impact it might have on the value of her property.

Stuff The Kiwibuild homes in Marfell are also fashioned with a townhouse feel. (File photo)

She was also worried about noise levels and the increased amount of traffic in the area due to the number of people living at the complex, as well as pressure on parking spots.

“Lemon street is always a busy street in terms of traffic.”

The woman said she would be taking her concerns directly to council.

A NPDC spokesperson said it had received the resource consent application for the proposed development, but it was on hold, as more information was being obtained.

No decision had been made yet regarding whether it would be publicly notified, or not.