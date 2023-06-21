Beloved former teacher and tutor who helped hundreds to be farewelled

Beloved former Witt tutor Barb Morris has died after a short illness, but her legacy has been remembered fondly by those who knew her.

A woman who helped hundreds of Taranaki students in their quest for academic success has died.

Barbara Ann Morris, known to most as Barb, worked at Witt Te Pūkenga as a learning advisor and tutor for 31 years before she retired at the end of last year.

The 72-year-old died on June 17 after a short illness.

Morris’ contribution to the education sector through the decades was lauded online by those who paid tribute to her following news of her death.

Allie Hemara-Wahanui, Witt Te Pūkenga interim operations co-lead, said during Morris’ 31-year career at the institute, she supported many of its staff and students.

Gaj Rudolf/123rf Hundreds of people would have been helped by former Witt tutor Barb Morris in the three decades she worked at the polytech, including staff. (File photo)

Along with her advisor and tutors roles, Morris was a representative for the Tertiary Education Union and had been instrumental in advocating for, and helping to establish, Te Whare Mātauranga, the polytech’s learning centre.

The former primary school and SPELD teacher was also a long-serving member of the Association of Tertiary Learning Advisors Aotearoa New Zealand, and was last year awarded a lifetime membership of the organisation in recognition of her service.

Tributes posted online spoke of how Morris was an “exceptional advocate” for Witt students, and was “dedicated to helping students learn and succeed”.

123rf While Morris helped many on the path to graduation, she also gained two post-graduate diplomas and a Masters degree during her 30-year career at Taranaki’s polytech. (File photo)

Not content with helping others reach their academic goals, Morris also completed two post-graduate diplomas, in Special Education and Adult Education respectively, along with a Masters degree during her time at the polytech.

Morris previously shared how her own educational history growing up, which included failing School C English and her University Entrance twice, had been rocky.

But it “taught me that one’s past track record does not necessarily determine your future".

Away from the professional domain, those paying tribute to her recalled her positivity, caring and kind attitude, and sense of humour.

A service to celebrate Morris’ life will be held on Friday, from 10.30am, at Eagars Te Henui Chapel in New Plymouth.