New look for notable iwi-owned New Plymouth building revealed

The full look of NgÄmotu House, reflected partly in the gleam of the neighbouring Len Lye Centre, has been revealed to the public for the first time.

After being shrouded in white plastic and a skeleton of scaffolding for months, the new look of a notable New Plymouth building has been unveiled.

Ngāmotu House, formerly known as the Atkinson Building, is owned by Te Atiawa, and has been undercover while major renovations have been underway.

Wrapping around the impressive glass exterior is a steel framework design fashioned to represent a korowai, providing a cloak for the building.

Each of the separate designs are infused with stories reflecting the history of Te Atiawa.

The six-storey building was purchased by the commercial arm of Te Kotahitanga o Te Atiawa in April 2022, for $1.8 million.

When the building officially opens later this year, it will provide office space for the iwi, as well as serving as a hub for other Taranaki and Māori businesses.

The name Ngāmotu House reflected a hapū group who historically lived in the area, and was a nod to the culturally important significant islands offshore of the city.