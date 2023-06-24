Love your local: Shining Peak's toastie deserves a special mention

Shining Peak Brewing co-owner Luke Anderson and head chef Dylan Riggs are “stoked” their toastie was deemed to be one of the top three toasties in the country in a recent competition.

Everyone knows that great staple of Kiwi cuisine the toastie. But what about a Joestie?

Made with homemade bread, it’s filled with smoked eel, kawakawa aioli, smoked cheddar, McClure’s Pickles, puha and topped with McClure’s pickle caviar.

The people at Shining Peak Brewing in New Plymouth reckon they’re onto a winner with their Joestie. And so did the judges of the Great NZ Toastie Takeover who deemed the eel toastie worthy of a special mention.

Not a bad result out of 185 entries from around the country and, as head chef Dylan Riggs said, there were only three toasties, including the winner, that got a mention.

“So, we were pretty stoked with that.”

The job of coming up with a toastie for the competition was given to sous chef Joe Peebles, Riggs said, which is how it got its name.

“We saw the competition advertised and thought let’s give it to Joe. He threw a few ideas around and pretty much came up with the whole idea on his own. It was cool to see how his brain worked around it.”

Peebles is on holiday in Ireland, so isn’t available to explain the process he went through to come up with the recipe.

But Riggs said it had everything needed to make it a good toastie.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The Joastie contains smoked eel, smoked cheddar, kawakawa aioli, McClure’s Pickles, puha and is topped with McClure’s pickle caviar.

“It’s all about the bread. We make our own homemade bread every day. Thick, but not too thick, slices.

“A really good cheese, we smoke the cheese ourselves. A nice amount of moisture so a generous amount of cheese, a generous amount of aioli goes in there as well.

“The McClures’ pickles help because they balance out the heaviness of the sauce and the cheese. And then the smoky taste of the eel and the freshness and pepperiness of the puha.”

People think the garnish on top is real caviar, but it’s not.

It’s a bubblier form of jelly made with juice from the pickles and a secret ingredient.

Shining Peak Brewing co-owner Luke Anderson said the judges were impressed with the pickle juice “caviar”.

“Because no one else had used the pickle juice in that way. They liked we’d used the juice. They said (the toastie) had beautiful balance, good flavour, and the smoked eel was something different.”

Eel are endangered in New Zealand and Shining Peak makes sure it is sustainably sourced, which also means it’s only available at certain times of the year.

“We get it from credible sources and we make sure we’re doing the right thing.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The Joastie is popular with Shining Peak’s customers.

The Joestie is the first toasted sandwich they have ever had on their menu, he said.

And their customers like it.

“We sell about 15 to 20 a day. And for the size of the menu we have that is quite a lot.”

The winning toastie came from Mount Maunganui, and a toastie from Beers in Christchurch also got a special mention. For the competition the toasties had to contain cheese and McClure’s Pickles.