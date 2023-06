Sold at New World Stratford, the holder was one of 23 who won $23,939 following Saturday night’s draw. (File photo)

A ticket sold in central Taranaki has nabbed its owner a share of Lotto’s Second Division prize pool.

The other winners were spread across the country, including Tauranga, Te Awamutu and Christchurch.

Powerball was not struck, and will roll over to Wednesday, where a jackpot of $33 million will be up for grabs.