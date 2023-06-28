Taranaki man found with nearly 3000 child sex images and videos

A police search of a Taranaki man’s laptop turned up 1000 images of child exploitation and sexual abuse. (File photo)

A Taranaki man has been found in possession of nearly 3000 images and videos depicting child sexual abuse.

During a search of Brady Lachlan Barrett’s home on January 5 last year, his laptop and seven external hard drives were seized by police from his bedroom.

The summary of facts outlined how the devices were subsequently analysed by the police digital forensics unit, which uncovered files featuring scenes of child exploitation and sexual abuse, as well as bestiality.

More than 1000 images of child sex abuse were found on Barrett’s laptop. A search of the hard drives found 1900 images and videos of a similar nature on three of them.

The investigation also found that Barrett had installed software on one of his devices that allowed for peer-to-peer sharing of files.

He used this application to search for files showing abuse between September 2021 and early January last year.

A sample size of the images found in Barrett’s possession was further assessed by police and nearly a third of the 125 viewed were found to depict full sex acts and sadism.

On Tuesday, the 52-year-old pleaded guilty to three charges of possession of objectionable material with knowledge.

He will reappear in the Hāwera District Court on August 21 for sentencing.