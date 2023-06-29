Taranaki foodbanks hope for slice of $6m fund as demand skyrockets

Acting Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni has announced another funding boost for food banks.

A slice of new foodbank funding announced by the Government would be desperately welcomed by Taranaki services.

Across the region foodbanks report a rise in demand, including from people seeking help for the first time.

This week acting Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni announced a $6 million funding boost for the nation’s foodbanks.

The extra pūtea would be available for services across the country, but priority in terms of allocation would be given to Auckland, Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay, as areas with the greatest need.

READ MORE:

* Auckland food banks prepare for tough winter as demand for help higher than ever

* Boost for foodbanks as fuel tax cut, half-priced public transport, ends

* Waitara supermarket teams up with town's foodbank to boost kai stocks



The cash injection follows a $24m boost for foodbanks announced in May’s Budget.

Hāwera foodbank volunteer Barbara Hurcomb said any extra money would be welcome for her service, to help it cope with heavy demand.

“It would be wonderful as the numbers are growing out of all proportion.”

Hurcomb said it used to give out about 15 parcels a week, but was now regularly seeing 40 to 50 kai parcels going out its doors.

Catherine Groenestein/Stuff Hāwera foodbank’s Barbara Hurcomb with boxes of essentials last year. (File photo)

“It’s just ongoing. There’s a lot of people out there hurting big time.”

This included the service dealing with people seeking help for the first time, including those in fulltime work.

One of the biggest financial pressures for clients was the high cost of rent, she said.

In the past six months, Hurcomb said 151 new clients had been registered with the foodbank, bringing the total to 680 families helped in the town over that period.

“I don’t know where it’s going to end, I think it’s going to get worse.”

Along with support from the New Zealand Food Network, she said donations from the community continued to help stock the shelves in the meantime.

“We get a lot of support really, we couldn’t do without it.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Waitara foodbank manager Amy Olsen hopes some of the recently announced Government funding will find its way to her service. (File photo)

Waitara Pātaka Kai manager Amy Olsen echoed the experience of her Hāwera counterpart, saying their client numbers also continued to hugely increase.

In May, the charity gave out 462 parcels, 200 more than in the same month last year, and she only saw that trend continuing.

“We’re finding we’re getting so many new people.”

The foodbank was often running low of basic staples like toilet paper, coffee, tea and milk and had to use its own money to buy meat and vegetables.

She had also noticed the level of community donations had dropped off, “as everyone is feeling the pinch”.

Olsen hoped some of the newly announced money would come Waitara’s way, but believed other foodbanks would feel exactly the same way about getting a bit more financial support for their operations.