Pyjama donation drive extended to help keep needy warm in winter

WISE Charitable Trust business manager Petunia Twala is putting the call out for more donations to its pyjama drive this winter, to help whānau in most need.

An initiative to provide warm winter pyjamas for whānau around Taranaki Maunga has seen 800 sets handed out so far this year.

But WISE charitable trust want to reach a target of 3000, and in an effort to do so, had extended its current donation drive to the end of July.

WISE business manager Petunia Twala said the pyjama donations had been slower when compared to previous years, due to the impact of the cost of living crisis.

But the level of hardship among the most vulnerable wasn’t going anywhere.

“The need is just so high.”

Along with new sets, good quality secondhand PJs were also welcome, Twala said.

“We really need the bigger sizes to come through, and even some adult sizes.”

Every child gets two sets of pyjamas through the scheme, one which fit now, and another pair for when they grow.

Donations can be left at any Taranaki branch of McDonald Real Estate, Stratford Pharmacy, Carefirst sites in New Plymouth, The Junction on Colson Rd, or at the WISE office on Mould St in Waitara.