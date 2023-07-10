Sponsorship deal helping re-establish East Taranaki kōkako population

A sponsorship agreement is helping a trust dedicated to conservation efforts in east Taranaki in its work to protect the native kōkako.

For 12 months, Methanex NZ would back the work of the East Taranaki Environment Collective (ETEC), which aimed to re-establish a population of the North Island kōkako, within the Pouiatoa conservation area, between Okoki and Purangi.

ETEC had managed the area, on behalf of the Department of Conservation, Ngāti Maru and Ngāti Mutunga, since 2009.

In 2018, the trust translocated 20 kōkako from Te Hauturu-o-Toi/Little Barrier Island to a 1000ha core block within Pouiatoa.

ETEC conservation manager Kat Strang welcomed the financial support from Methanex and said it would make a real difference to the kōkako initiative.

She said Pouiatoa was a “perfect location” for the project, for its largely untouched nature and abundance of native trees, like tawa, which kōkako liked to live in.

Stuff The North Island kōkako is known for the sound of its call. (File photo)

“But we need to continue to care for the birds by monitoring and conserving the population, and by continuing to carry out necessary pest control work,” Strang said.

As part of the sponsorship agreement, ETEC will run an education programme on pest control with Methanex staff.

The first session took place recently at Everett Park Scenic Reserve, where members of the company’s finance team spent the day checking and re-setting traps and completing some track maintenance.

Jenny Wells, Methanex director of business support, said the company was proud to support the community as much as possible, and it had been great to see the difference the investment into ETEC’s efforts were making firsthand.