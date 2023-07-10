Biz Bites: A weekly snapshot of Taranaki business news

No decision has been made yet about granting resource consent for a 20-apartment complex which is mooted for two vacant sections on Lemon St in New Plymouth. (File photo)

No decision on consent for development

The green-light needed for property developers to build a proposed $8 million apartment block has yet to be given.

Shadow Lion Enterprises Ltd have applied for approval to build a 20-unit, two-storey complex across two adjacent, vacant sections on Lemon St.

Two land use consents were also sought regarding traffic generation by the developers Jon Baker and Rowan Robinson, who previously said the investment behind the project was likely to be about $8m.

New Plymouth District Council confirmed there had been no progress on the application to date.

Kākāpō recovery focus of art auction

To mark its 11th year in business, the Quirky Fox gallery in Hāwera is hosting a new exhibition, with a special work to be auctioned off to raise money to support kākāpō recovery efforts.

The Figure It Out exhibition opens on July 12 at the High St gallery, where 15 artists will show up to six works each.

Some of the creatives taking part are based overseas, and the showcase of their work in Hāwera will be the first time they have exhibited pieces in New Zealand.

One of the art works, a life-sized replica of a kākāpō made out of fabric by Australian artist Robyn Lee-West, will be up for auction.

Money raised will fund efforts to help recovery efforts to save the endangered parrot.

All are welcome to attend Wednesday’s opening night, which starts at 5pm. The exhibition is also available to view online at www.quirkyfox.co.nz.

Upcoming events on the Taranaki business calendar

The annual business showcase, hosted by New Plymouth’s Business and Retail Association, will be held at the Plymouth International on August 9.

The event provides participants with a chance to promote their products and services to the hundreds of people who attend.

September sees the return of the Wellbeing Conference, which is hosted by the Taranaki Chamber of Commerce, with support from Beach Energy.

The day-long session, which will be held on September 21 at Devon Hotel, focusses on promoting health and wellbeing in the workplace.

For more information on both events, visit the chamber website.

