The ongoing fallout from the hospo business that appeared too good to fail, until it did

Ember Bar and Restaurant, in Fitzroy, shut down only after eight months, the final domino to fall in a failed hospitality venture which went into liquidation last year.

For businessman Jon Baker an ambitious $8 million property development is both a golden opportunity to make money, and a potential path towards redemption for his part in a recent venture that went sour, owing $1.9m.

Baker, and his project partner Rowan Robinson, are looking to build a 20-apartment complex on Lemon St, a central site within walking distance of New Plymouth’s inner-city, several schools and nearby parks.

It could be a salve for the district’s current housing crisis, but also a chance for the pair to make some serious money, as they hope to reap back more than double their initial investment.

For Baker, he says it’s also a way for him to create “some positive outcomes” for the community, while paving the way to offer something back to the people affected by the failure of the last enterprise he was involved in, which left a number of local investors thousands out of pocket.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Jon Baker says some of his projects have been “very successful” and some have not.

But for some of those who’ve had previous dealings with Baker in the failed hospitality venture that saw four business close owing nearly $2m dollars, the $8m house project is galling.

They can’t believe Baker has the audacity to start up a new venture when he’s the one they blame for losing them tens of thousands of dollars. They fear others will get “burnt”.

From an outsider’s perspective, the formula for the Lemon St development has all the ingredients for success, at least on paper, due to its location, demand for housing, and modern townhouse design.

Supplied The proposed design of the Lemon St apartment complex in New Plymouth, which Baker and business partner Rowan Robinson want to build. (File image)

It was the similar sort of buzz that surrounded the upscale Ember Bar and Restaurant from the public and investors alike back in 2021.

An $800,000 fit-out of the former TSB Bank in Fitzroy transformed it into a top level eatery in one of the wealthier spots of the city.

High quality cuts of meat were cooked on an authentic Argentinian grill in front of customers, patrons were seated in cosy high-sided booths, and beer was stored in a chiller made out of the old bank vault.

But instead of being a bright spot on the Taranaki hospitality scene, Ember crashed and burned in a rapid demise that saw it shut the doors after only eight months.

By September, the company attached to the restaurant was in liquidation, joining three other cafes connected to the same parent company, Colab Collective Holdings Ltd, which went bust.

The previous month, liquidation proceedings were filed relating to The Hangar Cafe, The Backyard Cafe (which was later sold), and Big Jim’s Cafe, which has since re-opened under new management.

The move was instigated by the shareholders mainly due to “cashflow difficulties”.

The circumstances behind the messy, complex affair, have been described by the appointed liquidator as “very concerning”, while other aspects of the operation are under the investigatory spotlight of a government agency.

And those involved are putting the blame squarely at Baker’s door, in his role as managing director.

In the wake of publicity about the Lemon St development, disgruntled people, including those owed money, have shared their experiences about what it was like to work with Baker, none of which were positive.

Baker accepted his role in the failed hospitality ventures, but said it was a responsibility he shared with the others involved, as he had left the business by March last year, prior to the liquidations.

“I am aware that myself and past business partners are probably not everyone’s favourite people right now”, before adding that his intentions when going into business were always good.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff In the wake of liquidations involving four hospitality businesses in Taranaki, people lost a lot of money.

“I always approach projects with positivity, passion and good intentions – some of those projects have been very successful, and some have not.”

He said prior to the liquidation of the businesses he went to great lengths to try to minimise the impact on individuals and businesses. Earlier this week he said he would continue to co-operate and work towards “solutions for those who have been impacted”.

”I need to continue working on the other projects I have in place, such as Lemon St, in order to make this happen,” he wrote in response to a question about whether he felt an obligation to pay back money owed to creditors.

The cost of the hospitality business failures was high, with about $1.9m owed.

Of this, Kiwibank is out of pocket by $910,000, followed by IRD on $590,000, the majority of which is unpaid PAYE and GST.

An updated liquidator’s report names one individual who has taken a massive financial hit too - New Plymouth real estate agent Gordon Huang.

Named as a secured creditor in the liquidation filing related to Ember Bar and Restaurant, Huang is owed $270,000.

It is understood this is part of an overall loss of $600,000 he suffered.

Appointed liquidator Heath Gair described the level of indebtedness and recent trading history of the company as “obviously very concerning”.

STUFF Bank loans and tax debt are the major contributors to the $1.9m owed after the company liquidations. (File photo)

He said an investigation was under way to see what could be recovered on behalf of the registered creditors, as it worked to fill in the gaps regarding the finances.

“The state of the financial records has required us to request and collate company information from various sources.”

Gair said he couldn’t say at this stage whether any of those owed money had any hope of seeing it again.

It can also be revealed, following confirmation from independent sources, that the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) is investigating a complaint made about the use of $853,000 in Covid-19 wage subsidy payments dished out to the four restaurants.

The Backyard Eatery was paid $251,590, The Hangar Cafe received $239,511, Big Jim’s Cafe got $305,292, while Ember benefited by $57,408.

Earlier this month Baker confirmed he had yet to talk to MSD but intended to co-operate with its inquiry.

Stuff Damian Muir, director of Eftpos Specialist Taranaki, is carrying a $10,000 loss but is also angry that people with failed business track records can keep operating, and face no consequences. (File photo)

Damian Muir, director of Eftpos Specialist Taranaki, is one of the New Plymouth business people angered by Baker’s involvement in the Lemon St development.

He found himself asking how people with track records like Baker can move onto new projects with few consequences, while people like him have to carry the financial loss when it collapses.

“This happens all the time. It kind of doesn’t seem right,” Muir said.

“I don’t know how they sleep at night, knowing they owe a lot of people money.”

For Muir, losses total $10,000.

“As a small business, that’s a big chunk of my monthly revenue.”

He disclosed that previous dealings with Baker initially gave him pause, but he felt the Fitzroy venture had all the makings of being a hit, due to its location and high quality standard of renovation.

“To be honest, we took a bit of a risk, and it backfired.”

Stuff Chemaway Ltd director Ian Charlton saw “alarming signs” early on during his business dealings with Baker. (File photo)

Chemaway Ltd director Ian Charlton was another left out of pocket, owed $3000.

He noticed some “alarming signs” about the way Ember was being run with his invoices only ever being partially paid.

“We were thinking, ‘something’s not right here’.”

He felt the restaurant staff, who he described as “really hard workers” had been let down by Baker.

“I would never work with him ever again.”

A notable New Plymouth businessman, who asked not to be named, lost more than $30,000 - the most significant hit of his decades-long career.

He put the blame for this result squarely at Baker’s door.

When he read about the Lemon St development, alarm bells immediately rang.

“I think someone’s going to get burnt.”

Gaj Rudolf/123rf Cashflow difficulties were named as the reason the four hospitality ventures needed to be put into liquidation by the shareholders. (File photo)

The Lemon St project is not the only one Baker has on the go.

The NZ Companies Office register shows he is currently a director and shareholder of five companies; Shadow Lion Enterprises Ltd, Lemon St Development Company Ltd; Kerrow Developments Ltd, Lincoln Residences Development Ltd and 2 Oceanside Drive Ltd.

He is named as a director of Shadow Lion Miramar Development Ltd.

With the titles, comes a share in property ownership, including a parcel of land in Miramar valued at $3m, the two sections on Lemon St being primed for development, valued at combined $1.5m, a $530,000 Hoon Hay property in Christchurch, and a section with stunning mountain and sea views near the Coastal Walkway in Bell Block, which is currently on the market for nearly $900,000.

Insider's Guide To../Stuff Baker Tilly Staples Rodway director Philip Macey says insolvency wasn’t necessarily the result of bad business practices or financial mismanagement.

One expert in the liquidation field says it would be unfair to say the process only related to businesses being run badly, or that were financially mismanaged.

Philip Macey, director of business advisory services at Baker Tilly Staples Rodway, said a company could become insolvent for reasons outside its control, including an unexpected external event, like a natural disaster, which severely affected the ability to trade.

Macey said people who queried how those involved in failed businesses can go on to start new ones was a common question he encountered.

But the answer was often not black and white, as each case had to be assessed on its own merits, he said.

There are no repercussions necessarily for individuals, when companies they are associated with are liquidated, but restrictions can be imposed, if warranted, on people’s ability to register new directorships.

This was reasonably rare, Macey for instance had only recommended this step once during his career managing liquidations, and usually revolved around failures to pay PAYE or due to misappropriation of funds, which liquidators were duty bound to report.

The names of people facing restrictions were not publicly available, but the real-life impact it had in terms of pursuing new business interests, served as a “fairly big deterrent”, Macey said.