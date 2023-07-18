Biz Bites: A weekly take on the Taranaki business world

Sport Taranaki is offering a free webinar this week to show ways to save money and minimise admin for people who manage facilities. (File photo)

Help for sports administrators on offer

A free webinar, to be held on Wednesday, is focussed on providing information on how to save money and minimise administration for facilities.

Hosted by Sport Taranaki, the session, which will be held from 7pm-8.30pm, is designed for organisations who manage clubrooms, halls or other facilities.

For the event, Sport Taranaki have partnered with SpacetoCo, a web platform for the sharing and short-term rental of spaces.

A demonstration of the platform’s features will be shown during the webinar.

Those interested in attending can register at www.sporttaranaki.org.nz.

Supplied Last year's supreme winners at the Taranaki Business Excellence Awards was the team from Jones and Sandford Timber & Hardware. (File photo)

Entries to business awards open

Entries are open for this year’s Taranaki Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards.

There are 16 categories available for eligible businesses to enter, including service excellence and one which recognises not-for-profit organisations. Cash prizes are up for grabs for the winners.

Businesses which have been operating for 12 months or more are eligible to enter, and they don’t have to be a member of the chamber to do so.

Entries close on August 18, with an awards evening planned on November 11.

Last year’s supreme award winner was Jones and Sandford Timber & Hardware (Mitre 10).

Simon Neumegen/Supplied An example of the Chorus Cabinet art initiative. (File photo)

Chance for local artists to brighten up boxes

More street art will be on show around New Plymouth as part of a joint effort between Chorus and Creative Taranaki.

Telecommunications company Chorus have turned to community creatives for help to brighten the cabinets they have installed around the city.

It began the initiative as a trial in 2010, to stop the cabinets being hit by taggers, but had since rolled out the artistic concept across the country.

Two cabinets in New Plymouth have been identified for a creative makeover, and entries are open until August 31 for artists to submit their designs.

The winners will be selected by a judging panel.

More information can be found at www.chorus.co.nz/community/cabinet-art-programme.

Do you have some Taranaki business news you want to share? Email taranakinewsdesk@stuff.co.nz – subject line: Biz Bites.