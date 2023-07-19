Kaoss Price shooting: Leading politician calls for police transparency

Kaoss Price was shot dead by police during an incident on State Highway 3 in April last year. (File photo)

A leading Taranaki politician is calling on police to be transparent with the public about the circumstances behind the fatal shooting of an unarmed man by officers last year.

On April 16 last year, 22-year-old Kaoss Price died after being shot by police during an incident along State Highway 3 between Bell Block and Waitara, near Big Jim’s Garden Centre.

At the time, police said the father-of-three, who was not armed, had rammed a patrol car, before trying to commandeer a passing vehicle, prior to being fatally wounded.

A police team from outside the region has spent months investigating the shooting, focusing on whether the force used against Price was justified, and whether anyone was criminally liable for what happened.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, who had been a supporter of the Price whānau, was calling on the police to report back on its findings as soon as possible.

"This was a really tragic situation and at all times the police must be transparent, especially when there has been fatal shots delivered from their staff,” she said.

"One would have expected that the family would have details by now and at some stage they also have to be extremely transparent with the public.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer is calling on the police to be transparent about its findings into the April 2022 shooting death of Kaoss Price. (File photo)

Ngarewa-Packer said information from police had been scarce from the very beginning, and it was important the public had confidence the force was “following the right process".

In May, police advised Taranaki Daily News it was waiting on legal advice to guide “possible next steps” in the investigation.

On Tuesday, questions were put to the police media team about the Price investigation.

This included specific questions about whether police could say whether the officer involved would face criminal charges or not, and when a decision about this would be publicly announced.

However, in its response police said it had no further update than the one it provided two months ago.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff A memorial for Kaoss Price has been set up near the spot the father-of-three died. (File photo)

“The outcome of the investigation will be released in due course.”

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has completed its investigation, but its spokesperson said it was awaiting the outcome of the police enquiry before it would be in a position to finalise its report.

It could not provide a timeframe for when this would be done.

The matter remains before the coroner.