Former fertiliser site cleared after extensive demolition job but future of area still unclear

The former Ravensdown fertiliser site in New Plymouth is cleared, making it ready for potential redevelopment.

The site of a former fertiliser works in New Plymouth has been cleared and prepared for redevelopment, but what that will look like remains unclear.

Previously, Taranaki Daily News reported Tauranga-based developer Bluehaven Group had purchased the heavily contaminated site on the corner of Devon and Smart roads in 2017 for $9.7 million, with the consented plan to build a major shopping complex.

Earlier this year, it was understood the company had sold the property, and industry insiders said the prospective buyer was Australasian hardware giant Bunnings, which is owned by Wesfarmers.

However, a media spokesperson for Bunnings said while the site was of interest, it did not “currently” own it.

A property check of the site shows the current listed owner, Devon 662 General Partner Limited, was run by five directors, all based outside the region.

The same five; David Latham, David Livingstone, Michael Livingstone, Brian Stevenson and Colin Stevenson, were directors of Bluehaven Group Ltd.

The company had owned the site since November 2018, and the contact information on the NZ Companies website leads back to Bluehaven.

Supplied An artist's impression of how the former Ravensdown site on the outskirts of New Plymouth would look under the plans Bluehaven had. (File image)

Attempts to contact Bluehaven chief executive Nathan York, the most recently conducted on Tuesday, have so far been unsuccessful.

Michael Livingstone, also a director of construction company Livingstone Building, had been overseeing the demolition of the former fertiliser site, which was nearing an end.

Nikau Group were contracted to complete the demolition, which began in 2020. The company described the project as a “flagship” one for it be involved with.

Its website said challenges associated with the extensive work included observing the cultural and historical value of the site, ridding it of asbestos contaminated material, and managing traffic management and noise issues.

As part of the demolition, 30,000 tonnes of concrete had been crushed and recycled, 8000t of steel recycled and 7000t worth of contaminated material safety taken off site and transported for disposal, it said.