Te Pūkenga tight-lipped on jobs in jeopardy at Taranaki polytech

Taranaki’s largest tertiary provider has about 4000 students and 275 staff at the moment. (File photo)

The number of Taranaki polytech staff who might lose their jobs in the wake of a nationwide restructure by the financially struggling mega entity Te Pūkenga remains unknown.

Last month, the organisation, which is expected to report an $86 million deficit, up $23m on the previous forecast, annnounced a proposal to restructure its network of 24 polytechs and training organisations, which employ 10,000 staff, catering for about 250,000 students.

The plan, which will be finalised in August, will impact 950 jobs, mostly understood to be middle management positions. About 550 staff would have to reapply for new jobs, while 400 roles will be cut altogether.

Witt, Taranaki’s only state-funded tertiary provider, had 4000 students and 275 staff, and played a key role in the upskilling of the region.

But when asked how many jobs were affected in the province by the Te Pūkenga shake-up, its media team refused to answer, instead treating it as a question for consideration under the Official Information Act (OIA).

The OIA, intended to allow the public access to information held by the Government, gave Te Pūkenga a time period of 20 working days to respond.

This approach was in stark contrast to how queries from the media were handled prior to Witt coming under the centralised Te Pūkenga banner, when the Taranaki Daily News often enjoyed a direct line of communication to former chief executive John Snook.

SUPPLIED Olivia Hall is one of the co-leaders appointed to oversee operations at Witt Te Pūkenga. (File photo)

In a written statement issued in response to questions about staff morale, WITT Te Pūkenga executive directors Olivia Hall and Mark Oldershaw acknowledged it was a “challenging” time for staff whose roles would be “significantly impacted” by the proposal, but applauded the professionalism they had shown during the start of the new trimester this week.

”It’s very much business as usual on the ground.”

The pair said the level of engagement from workers with the consultation process, which officially ends on Friday, had been “fantastic”.

Hall and Oldershaw, who are not based in Taranaki but visited the Witt campus this week, said it had been good to hear directly from staff about the proposed changes too.

SUPPLIED Mark Oldershaw, works alongside Hall, in their roles as executive directors of Witt Te Pūkenga. (File photo)

They said there was a “wonderful team culture” at Witt, and staff had been supporting each other as well as taking up other assistance, including attending union meetings and accessing employee assistance programmes.

Attempts to contact Witt’s Tertiary Education Union representative have so far been unsuccessful.

In June, Te Pūkenga chief executive Peter Winder said redundancies would be avoided as much as possible during the restructure, with the existing workforce redeployed into new jobs.

The restructuring programme is focused on five groups within the structure, including delivery, academic systems and Te Tiriti o Waitangi outcomes.