Woman spent 11 days in ICU after SH3 crash caused by drug-driver

A driver who claimed he only had an energy drink before causing a fiery crash which left a woman in ICU for 11 days was later found to be under the influence of drugs.

On March 1, Ariki Leigh James Hadden was driving his Mazda car north along Devon Rd/State Highway 3 when he crossed the centre line and hit the front side of an oncoming vehicle.

The two victims had been travelling south at the time of the crash, which caused their Honda vehicle to spin off the road and into a nearby flax bush.

The car then caught on fire, and members of the public had to help the pair to safety, the police summary of facts said.

Both cars were extensively damaged as a result of the crash.

The most seriously injured victim spent a total of 31 days in hospital, 11 of which were in the intensive care unit.

The woman suffered a collapsed right lung, eight fractured ribs and extensive bruising across her chest and abdomen.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Ariki Hadden will be back in the New Plymouth District Court on October 3 for sentencing. (File photo)

The second victim, a male, was in hospital for two days, with bruising and swelling to his chest, knees and ankles.

His car was also written off in the crash, leaving him out of pocket by $1000.

Hadden, 42, was taken to hospital after the crash, where a sample of his blood was taken.

This was tested and returned a positive result for methamphetamine and clonazepam, which can be prescribed to treat anxiety.

When he spoke to police about the crash, Hadden told them he had a V energy drink before getting behind the wheel, and it had the “opposite effect to what he expected”.

On Thursday, Hadden appeared in the New Plymouth District Court, and pleaded guilty to two charges of causing injury with evidence of a controlled drug in his blood.

Judge Lynne Harrison remanded the case to October 3 for sentencing, and referred the matter to restorative justice.