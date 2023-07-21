Offender who left victim with brain injury wants to avoid conviction, keep name secret

The case will be re-heard in the New Plymouth District Court in October. (File photo)

A man who left his victim with a brain injury and severe mobility issues will try and avoid a conviction for the crime, and keep his name secret too.

The defendant, who cannot be named due to an interim name suppression order, had been at The Good Home bar in New Plymouth on the night of February 3 this year with a group of friends.

After leaving the bar in the early hours of the following morning, he walked to the public toilet block on Ariki St.

As he walked into the facility, he saw a small group of men, including the victim, who were having what police described as a “jovial conversation”.

The defendant misinterpreted the chatter, believing it had something to do with him. He then walked up to the victim to confront him.

“Fearing for his safety, the victim pushed the defendant once to his chest,” the summary of facts said.

The defendant then retaliated with a punch to the victim’s head.

The victim suffered a brain bleed which has "severely" compromises his mobility.

The punch caused the victim to fall, his head making direct contact with the concrete ramp outside the toilet door.

The unconscious victim was helped by those around him, while the defendant walked away. He later admitted to several witnesses he regretted throwing the punch.

The seriously injured victim was taken to hospital, before being transferred to a brain injury rehabilitation unit.

He suffered a bleed to the brain as a result of the punch, “which has severely affected his mobility,” the summary of facts said.

In the wake of the serious assault, police launched an appeal for information in a bid to identify the person responsible.

On Thursday, the defendant, who has no previous convictions, appeared in the New Plymouth District Court.

Applications for a young offender to avoid a conviction, and keep his name permanently suppressed will be prepared ahead of his next court date.

Through his lawyer Kylie Pascoe, he entered a guilty plea to a charge of injures if death, manslaughter, which carries a maximum jail term of three years.

The definition of the charge is that if death had resulted from the unlawful act, the defendant would be guilty of manslaughter.

Pascoe told Judge Lynne Harrison she would be pursuing a discharge without conviction application for her client at sentencing.

She would also be asking the court to grant permanent name suppression.

Judge Harrison put the case off until October 18 for sentencing, and also made directions for a Te Pae Oranga process to be held, and for consideration to be given to restorative justice.