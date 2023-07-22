Jail for repeat shoplifter who planned to give stolen items as Xmas gifts

A man facing multiple shoplifting charges appeared in the New Plymouth District Court on Friday for sentencing. (File photo)

A repeat shoplifter who stole items he planned to give to his children for Christmas has been given a short stint of jail time.

On Friday, Phillip Patu appeared before Judge Gregory Hikaka in the New Plymouth District Court after pleading guilty to eight charges, including obtains by deception and three shoplifting offences.

The judge outlined the series of crimes Patu and his co-offender were involved in, which saw them use a ploy where they paid for some items, while stealing others, as a way to try and “divert attention away” from the thefts.

“You put some thought into this.”

It began late last year, with a petrol drive-off, followed by an incident on December 1, when Patu took his car in to get some minor repairs done.

He made a time to come back with the money owed for the work, but instead of honouring that, he picked up the car earlier than expected and drove away, without settling the bill.

On Christmas Eve, Patu and his co-offender were at The Warehouse, where they made off with about $1000 in goods.

123rf.com Some of items Phillip Patu stole were destined to be Christmas presents for his children, the New Plymouth District Court heard on Friday. (File photo)

Patu was arrested for shoplifting twice more between March and April this year, during which time he failed to turn up to do community work and appear in court.

Judge Hikaka said Patu had 23 convictions, a third of which related to dishonesty charges.

The court heard how Patu had told a probation officer that he didn’t consider himself to be a thief, as he had stolen items he planned to give to his children as Christmas presents.

While the judge said this was not a “good situation” to put the children into, he accepted Patu had taken full responsibility for his actions and the harm they caused.

Patu planned to move to Palmerston North when he was released from prison, in order to live closer to his children.

123rf A repeat shoplifter was given a short jail term, but should be out soon, due to time served. (File photo)

“They should be a motivation to stay out of trouble,” the judge said.

Judge Hikaka also pointed out that Patu’s co-offender was a more experienced thief, based on their number of convictions, and suggested he might want to re-think his choice of associates.

“It would be good to have a relationship based on something other than shoplifting and crime.”

The defendant was jailed for eight months, and will have to abide by release conditions for a further six months once he was out of prison.

A $945 reparation order was also made.