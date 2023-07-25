Biz Bites: A weekly take on the Taranaki business world

Stephen Morrison, of The Kiwi Butcher in New Plymouth, holding last year’s gong, but he’s enjoyed repeat success in 2023 for the shop’s honey-cured manuka smoked middle bacon. (File photo)

Gold for New Plymouth butchery

A New Plymouth butchery seems to have found the winning recipe for producing top-notch bacon.

Following on from similar success in 2022, The Kiwi Butcher took out a gold medal for its honey-cured manuka smoked middle bacon at this year’s 100% NZ Bacon and Ham Awards.

Its entry was announced as a winner at the July 18 awards night held in Auckland, for a competition which attracted 151 entries from 42 retailers across the country.

Judging took place over three days, with the gold medal winners re-judged against each other to assess who would take out the supreme award.

This was given to Wild Game in Hastings, for both its ham and bacon entries.

Supplied Leanne Vickers, from Baby on the Move in Inglewood, which has partnered with the council for the car seat recycling scheme.

Car seat recycling trial extended

A pilot programme which gives a second life to broken or expired car seats has been extended for another year.

The New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) initiative, which is funded through its waste levy fund, saw 100 seats recycled within three months.

Kimberley Hope, NPDC resource recovery manager, said the goal in the next 12 months was to recycle a further 300 car seats, ensuring they were diverted away from the dump, with parts re-purposed elsewhere.

NPDC has partnered with Baby on the Move, in Inglewood, where seats can be dropped off to be recycled.

Becca McHaffie/Unsplash A chance to pick up a vintage or upcycled piece of clothing is on offer in Taranaki on July 29. (File photo)

Sustainable fashion market hits Stratford

A pop-up market which focusses on sustainable fashion will be hosted in Stratford this weekend.

On July 29, from 10am-2pm, at the War Memorial Centre, the My Walk in Wardrobe Sustainable Fashion Market will be held.

Similar pop-up shops have been held across the country, selling pre-loved, vintage or upcycled clothing and accessories.

There is gold coin entry fee to attend.

