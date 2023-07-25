Safety concerns see booking for New Plymouth stop of controversial anti co-governance tour cancelled

Victoria Jakobs was one of hundreds who went to stand against the Stop-Co-Governance meeting at the Rose City Club Rooms at the Lido Aquatic Centre on Park Rd on Saturday night.

A controversial anti co-governance tour will have to find another venue for its New Plymouth stop, with the city’s racecourse cancelling its booking over safety concerns.

The venue for the July 30 meeting in the city had been at the La Mer Lounge at the New Plymouth Raceway, but Taranaki Racing chief executive Carey Hobbs confirmed on Monday it had since taken advice and decided to decline the booking due to safety concerns for both people and property.

It comes following a wave of protests about the tour, spearheaded by organiser Julian Batchelor, around the country.

At a meeting held on Saturday in Palmerston North, protestor Victoria Jakobs, one of hundreds who went along to stand up against the event, alleged she was accosted by a group and dragged out of the meeting by her legs.

Police were now investigating the matter.

Promoters of the Stop Co-governance tour had described the issue as a “serious political problem” which promoted “apartheid and racism”.

Stuff Carey Hobbs, Taranaki Racing boss, says the booking had been a purely commercial decision. (File photo)

On Monday, Batchelor said when venues were cancelled, there was always a back-up plan, and an alternative venue was found “without exception”.

He said while “many cowardly venues owners” had caved into threats by people protesting against his cause, it only made those supporting him “fight harder”.

“The activists have not worked this out yet, which is one reason why the stop co-governance support is growing exponentially. It’s all thanks to the activists,” he said in an emailed statement.

The alternative venue for the New Plymouth meeting had yet to be confirmed.

Among those calling for Taranaki Racing to back away from the booking were former New Plymouth mayor, and self-described recovering racist, Andrew Judd, Te Purutanga Mauri Pūmanawa Māori ward councillor Te Waka McLeod and the Rongomau Community Action group, which includes members Dan Lander and Puna Wano-Bryant.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Stop Co-governance tour organiser Julian Batchelor during a recent meeting in Picton.

New Plymouth councillor Dinnie Moeahu said having someone like Batchelor come to the region to “preach” what he called a “divisive and ignorant” message should not be ignored.

He said it was not good enough for facilities to be driven purely by commercial considerations as events which had the intent of promoting division rather than unity had an impact on the whole community.

“With any kind of speech come responsibility,” he said.

Moeahu said he had been “inundated” with emails and messages from concerned members of the public and was aware plans were under way regarding a hīkoi to the now-cancelled raceway venue as a show of collective opposition to Batchelor’s views.

New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom said his council was committed to building an improved relationship with mana whenua.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff New Plymouth councillor Dinnie Moeahu has been “inundated” with message from people concerned about a controversial talk on co-governance planned for July 30. (File photo)

He ruled out council-run venues being used to host events like the Stop Co-governance tour, “given it seems focussed on dividing our community, but we accept that in a well functioning democracy people have a right to come together to express their views, as long as they do so lawfully.”

Hobbs said while the club didn’t discriminate against groups wanting to book its facilities, safety was paramount.

He said the club had received about a dozen emails and fielded several phone calls protesting the booking.

While he would not give any specific details about what the safety concerns were, he did not want to see any people hurt or property damaged as a result of the booking.

Due to the cancellation, the club would lose revenue of about $1200.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Taranaki Cathedral Dean Jay Ruka has organised a series of education sessions about co-governance, which begin next month. (File photo)

Meanwhile, another hui about co-governance is on the horizon in Taranaki.

From August 22, a four-session education programme, called The Super-Awesome Origin Story of Co-governance will be held over as many weeks at Te Manu Hononga/Sir Paul Reeves Centre at the Taranaki Cathedral.

Its organiser, Reverend Jay Ruka, said the sessions were designed to “dispel the fear” around the co-governance term through education, which will focus on the foundation provided for partnership through the Treaty of Waitangi.