Former Taranaki education stalwart and ageing advocate farewelled

A Taranaki man who dedicated his life to education and fighting for the rights of the elderly has died.

John Edward Cunningham passed away peacefully on July 11. He was 87.

In 2006, his volunteer work with senior citizens was recognised when he was awarded a Queen’s Service Medal.

He helped set up the Positive Ageing Trust in New Plymouth in 1999, becoming its founding chairperson and a voice for elderly rights in the region during his retirement.

He went onto become a positive ageing ambassador for the central government’s Office for Senior Citizens.

His advocacy work followed a stellar, decades-long career in education.

He was a teacher, before moving into leadership roles around the New Plymouth district.

He was deputy principal at Waitara Central School from 1968-84, before taking on the role as Fitzroy School head for three years.

After that appointment ended, he went on to become the principal of Spotswood Primary School until 1996.

Online tributes to Cunningham recall his warmth and kindness, as well as his enthusiastic teaching style in the classroom.

It was this attribute which made him a “favourite teacher” of the host of people who paid tribute to him on Facebook.

Gordon Hudson, of Positive Ageing New Plymouth, said Cunningham will be remembered for his ability to motivate key players in the sector.

Hudson said the trust owed much of its current success to Cunningham’s “pioneering spirit”.

“John always took his responsibilities seriously, with humour and generosity.”

Cunningham, who received a New Plymouth District Council Citizens Award in 2005, was also a member of Grey Power and served as a Justice for the Peace.

A funeral service for Cunningham was held on July 18. He is survived by wife Judy and their children.