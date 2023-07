A Taranaki Lotto player has won a share of Second Division, splitting the prize pool with seven others from around the country.

The eight winners netted $35,684 each, with a ticket sold in Auckland also taking out Powerball Second Division, resulting in a total prize worth $55,000.

The $17 million Powerball jackpot was not won following Wednesday night’s draw, and will roll over to Saturday, where $20m will be up for grabs.