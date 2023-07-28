Waitara East School community celebrates opening of new-look library

Waitara East students Charlie Von Elders, 8, and Tealoimea Vaitusi, 7, hit the science section at the school's revamped library.

Waitara East School’s library has a brand-new look, including a cozy space for students and their whānau to enjoy time together over a good book.

The school’s Methanex Whānau Corner was officially opened on Thursday, and when not used by families, teacher aides and other services offering support to some of its 223 students will be able to utilise the space for their mahi.

The unveiling of the revamped library was one celebrated by the entire school community, beginning with a pōwhiri and finishing with a hāngī.

Waitara East School’s Mel Lane said the idea to create the reading nook came after the renovation of three classrooms, which are used by senior students and the bilingual unit.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Alexandra, Rebekah (mum), Michael and Zoe Savage enjoy a bit of reading time together in Waitara East School's new look library.

There was only enough money leftover to reline the walls of the library and fit it with new carpet, but not buy new furniture or books, Lane said.

She decided to put together a plan to make over the space, with a particular focus on ensuring it was a cozy, comfortable place to be.

A successful sponsorship bid to Methanex followed, which resulted in a $20,000 investment from the company.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Waitara East School librarians, from left, Hudson Miller and Kahlia Tekira-Smith, both 10, are raring to go in their roles.

Methanex plant manager Alistair Simmers was pleased to be associated with the project, saying it offered long-lasting benefits to children, including building their literacy skills.

The library upgrade was the latest in a string of projects which have resulted from Methanex’s partnership with the school.

This has included playground improvements and providing wet weather gear.